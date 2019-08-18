How much money each golfer earned in the BMW Championship

Justin Thomas held off Patrick Cantlay on Sunday to win the BMW Championship by 3 shots at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.
The result left Thomas atop the FedEx Cup Standings but he and Cantlay will each benefit when the Tour Championship begins on Thursday at East Lake.
Thomas won the first-place prize of $1,665,000 and pocketed 2,000 FedEx Cup Points. He will enter the Tour Championship at 10-under, holding a 2-shot lead over Cantlay.
Thomas can join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice.
Here is how each golfer in the 69-player BMW Championship field fared. There was no cut at Medinah, but only 30 players advanced to the final event of the PGA Tour season and FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Among those not moving on: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson.
BMW Championship Results
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|1
|Justin Thomas
|-25
|65
|69
|61
|68
|263
|$1,665,000
|2000
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|-22
|66
|67
|68
|65
|266
|$999,000
|1200
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-20
|69
|63
|73
|63
|268
|$629,000
|760
|4
|Tony Finau
|-18
|67
|66
|68
|69
|270
|$444,000
|540
|T-5
|Brandt Snedeker
|-16
|66
|71
|67
|68
|272
|$351,500
|420
|T-5
|Jon Rahm
|-16
|68
|69
|66
|69
|272
|$351,500
|420
|T-7
|Corey Conners
|-15
|69
|66
|69
|69
|273
|$298,312
|350
|T-7
|Lucas Glover
|-15
|66
|69
|69
|69
|273
|$298,312
|350
|T-9
|Adam Scott
|-14
|67
|71
|69
|67
|274
|$259,000
|310
|T-9
|Kevin Kisner
|-14
|68
|68
|69
|69
|274
|$259,000
|310
|T-11
|Sungjae Im
|-13
|70
|72
|66
|67
|275
|$196,100
|246
|T-11
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-13
|70
|69
|68
|68
|275
|$196,100
|246
|T1-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-13
|70
|66
|70
|69
|275
|$196,100
|246
|T-11
|Kevin Tway
|-13
|69
|67
|70
|69
|275
|$196,100
|246
|T-11
|Rickie Fowler
|-13
|67
|70
|68
|70
|275
|$196,100
|246
|T-16
|Vaughn Taylor
|-12
|73
|70
|67
|66
|276
|$148,000
|204
|T-16
|J.T. Poston
|-12
|68
|74
|66
|68
|276
|$148,000
|204
|T-16
|Rory Sabbatini
|-12
|67
|68
|67
|74
|276
|$148,000
|204
|T-19
|Marc Leishman
|-11
|72
|71
|67
|67
|277
|$112,110
|172
|T-19
|Jason Kokrak
|-11
|65
|73
|70
|69
|277
|$112,110
|172
|T-19
|Patrick Reed
|-11
|68
|71
|68
|70
|277
|$112,110
|172
|T-19
|Rory McIlroy
|-11
|69
|67
|70
|71
|277
|$112,110
|172
|T-19
|Xander Schauffele
|-11
|67
|68
|70
|72
|277
|$112,110
|172
|T-24
|Webb Simpson
|-10
|70
|72
|67
|69
|278
|$78,856
|139
|T-24
|Brooks Koepka
|-10
|68
|71
|72
|67
|278
|$78,856
|139
|T-24
|Paul Casey
|-10
|70
|70
|67
|71
|278
|$78,856
|139
|T-24
|Joel Dahmen
|-10
|66
|71
|69
|72
|278
|$78,856
|139
|T-28
|Byeong-Hun An
|-9
|71
|70
|69
|69
|279
|$65,675
|118
|T-28
|Abraham Ancer
|-9
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$65,675
|118
|T-28
|Si Woo Kim
|-9
|70
|67
|71
|71
|279
|$65,675
|118
|T-31
|Emiliano Grillo
|-8
|72
|70
|68
|70
|280
|$53,650
|92
|T-31
|Ian Poulter
|-8
|70
|70
|71
|69
|280
|$53,650
|92
|T-31
|Joaquin Niemann
|-8
|74
|65
|69
|72
|280
|$53,650
|92
|T-31
|C.T. Pan
|-8
|71
|67
|70
|72
|280
|$53,650
|92
|T-31
|Wyndham Clark
|-8
|69
|73
|65
|73
|280
|$53,650
|92
|T-31
|Gary Woodland
|-8
|70
|73
|64
|73
|280
|$53,650
|92
|T-37
|Ryan Moore
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|72
|281
|$40,700
|66
|T-37
|Tiger Woods
|-7
|71
|71
|67
|72
|281
|$40,700
|66
|T-37
|Scott Piercy
|-7
|67
|73
|70
|71
|281
|$40,700
|66
|T-37
|Jordan Spieth
|-7
|70
|71
|70
|70
|281
|$40,700
|66
|T-37
|Charles Howell III
|-7
|70
|69
|73
|69
|281
|$40,700
|66
|T-37
|Billy Horschel
|-7
|71
|73
|69
|68
|281
|$40,700
|66
|T-43
|Ryan Palmer
|-6
|68
|72
|70
|72
|282
|$30,525
|45
|T-43
|Keegan Bradley
|-6
|69
|74
|68
|71
|282
|$30,525
|45
|T-43
|Adam Hadwin
|-6
|67
|68
|71
|76
|282
|$30,525
|45
|T-43
|Andrew Putnam
|-6
|71
|69
|73
|69
|282
|$30,525
|45
|T-43
|Troy Merritt
|-6
|69
|76
|71
|66
|282
|$30,525
|45
|T-48
|Phil Mickelson
|-5
|70
|73
|69
|71
|283
|$23,865
|35
|T-48
|Collin Morikawa
|-5
|67
|73
|72
|71
|283
|$23,865
|35
|T-48
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-5
|71
|71
|71
|70
|283
|$23,865
|35
|T-48
|Shane Lowry
|-5
|72
|74
|68
|69
|283
|$23,865
|35
|T-52
|Jason Day
|-4
|70
|71
|69
|74
|284
|$21,571
|26
|T-52
|Dylan Frittelli
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|72
|284
|$21,571
|26
|T-52
|Keith Mitchell
|-4
|72
|74
|67
|71
|284
|$21,571
|26
|T-52
|Justin Rose
|-4
|68
|73
|73
|70
|284
|$21,571
|26
|T-52
|Matt Kuchar
|-4
|71
|70
|73
|70
|284
|$21,571
|26
|T-57
|Chez Reavie
|-3
|67
|68
|74
|76
|285
|$20,628
|21
|T-57
|Jim Furyk
|-3
|66
|72
|75
|72
|285
|$20,628
|21
|T-57
|Graeme McDowell
|-3
|69
|72
|73
|71
|285
|$20,628
|21
|T-57
|Dustin Johnson
|-3
|70
|72
|72
|71
|285
|$20,628
|21
|T-61
|Max Homa
|-2
|70
|67
|71
|78
|286
|$20,072
|19
|T-61
|Francesco Molinari
|-2
|72
|73
|68
|73
|286
|$20,072
|19
|T-63
|Sung Kang
|-1
|69
|73
|73
|72
|287
|$19,702
|17
|T-63
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|-1
|69
|72
|74
|72
|287
|$19,702
|17
|T-65
|Adam Long
|E
|72
|70
|71
|75
|288
|$19,240
|15
|T-65
|J.B. Holmes
|E
|69
|71
|76
|72
|288
|$19,240
|15
|T-65
|Cameron Champ
|E
|71
|68
|78
|71
|288
|$19,240
|15
|68
|Harold Varner III
|+1
|72
|74
|71
|72
|289
|$18,870
|14
|69
|Nate Lashley
|+3
|72
|73
|70
|76
|291
|$18,685
|13
