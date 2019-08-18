How much money each golfer earned in the BMW Championship

Justin Thomas held off Patrick Cantlay on Sunday to win the BMW Championship by 3 shots at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.

The result left Thomas atop the FedEx Cup Standings but he and Cantlay will each benefit when the Tour Championship begins on Thursday at East Lake.

Thomas won the first-place prize of $1,665,000 and pocketed 2,000 FedEx Cup Points. He will enter the Tour Championship at 10-under, holding a 2-shot lead over Cantlay.

Thomas can join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice.

Here is how each golfer in the 69-player BMW Championship field fared. There was no cut at Medinah, but only 30 players advanced to the final event of the PGA Tour season and FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Among those not moving on: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson.

BMW Championship Results