Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

How much money each golfer earned in the BMW Championship

Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

How much money each golfer earned in the BMW Championship

PGA Tour

How much money each golfer earned in the BMW Championship

By August 18, 2019 7:18 pm

By: |

Justin Thomas held off Patrick Cantlay on Sunday to win the BMW Championship by 3 shots at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.

The result left Thomas atop the FedEx Cup Standings but he and Cantlay will each benefit when the Tour Championship begins on Thursday at East Lake.

Thomas won the first-place prize of $1,665,000 and pocketed 2,000 FedEx Cup Points. He will enter the Tour Championship at 10-under, holding a 2-shot lead over Cantlay.

Thomas can join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice.

Here is how each golfer in the 69-player BMW Championship field fared. There was no cut at Medinah, but only 30 players advanced to the final event of the PGA Tour season and FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Among those not moving on: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson.

BMW Championship Results

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT EARNINGS FEDEX PTS
1 Justin Thomas -25 65 69 61 68 263 $1,665,000 2000
2 Patrick Cantlay -22 66 67 68 65 266 $999,000 1200
3 Hideki Matsuyama -20 69 63 73 63 268 $629,000 760
4 Tony Finau -18 67 66 68 69 270 $444,000 540
T-5 Brandt Snedeker -16 66 71 67 68 272 $351,500 420
T-5 Jon Rahm -16 68 69 66 69 272 $351,500 420
T-7 Corey Conners -15 69 66 69 69 273 $298,312 350
T-7 Lucas Glover -15 66 69 69 69 273 $298,312 350
T-9 Adam Scott -14 67 71 69 67 274 $259,000 310
T-9 Kevin Kisner -14 68 68 69 69 274 $259,000 310
T-11 Sungjae Im -13 70 72 66 67 275 $196,100 246
T-11 Louis Oosthuizen -13 70 69 68 68 275 $196,100 246
T1-1 Tommy Fleetwood -13 70 66 70 69 275 $196,100 246
T-11 Kevin Tway -13 69 67 70 69 275 $196,100 246
T-11 Rickie Fowler -13 67 70 68 70 275 $196,100 246
T-16 Vaughn Taylor -12 73 70 67 66 276 $148,000 204
T-16 J.T. Poston -12 68 74 66 68 276 $148,000 204
T-16 Rory Sabbatini -12 67 68 67 74 276 $148,000 204
T-19 Marc Leishman -11 72 71 67 67 277 $112,110 172
T-19 Jason Kokrak -11 65 73 70 69 277 $112,110 172
T-19 Patrick Reed -11 68 71 68 70 277 $112,110 172
T-19 Rory McIlroy -11 69 67 70 71 277 $112,110 172
T-19 Xander Schauffele -11 67 68 70 72 277 $112,110 172
T-24 Webb Simpson -10 70 72 67 69 278 $78,856 139
T-24 Brooks Koepka -10 68 71 72 67 278 $78,856 139
T-24 Paul Casey -10 70 70 67 71 278 $78,856 139
T-24 Joel Dahmen -10 66 71 69 72 278 $78,856 139
T-28 Byeong-Hun An -9 71 70 69 69 279 $65,675 118
T-28 Abraham Ancer -9 68 72 69 70 279 $65,675 118
T-28 Si Woo Kim -9 70 67 71 71 279 $65,675 118
T-31 Emiliano Grillo -8 72 70 68 70 280 $53,650 92
T-31 Ian Poulter -8 70 70 71 69 280 $53,650 92
T-31 Joaquin Niemann -8 74 65 69 72 280 $53,650 92
T-31 C.T. Pan -8 71 67 70 72 280 $53,650 92
T-31 Wyndham Clark -8 69 73 65 73 280 $53,650 92
T-31 Gary Woodland -8 70 73 64 73 280 $53,650 92
T-37 Ryan Moore -7 71 69 69 72 281 $40,700 66
T-37 Tiger Woods -7 71 71 67 72 281 $40,700 66
T-37 Scott Piercy -7 67 73 70 71 281 $40,700 66
T-37 Jordan Spieth -7 70 71 70 70 281 $40,700 66
T-37 Charles Howell III -7 70 69 73 69 281 $40,700 66
T-37 Billy Horschel -7 71 73 69 68 281 $40,700 66
T-43 Ryan Palmer -6 68 72 70 72 282 $30,525 45
T-43 Keegan Bradley -6 69 74 68 71 282 $30,525 45
T-43 Adam Hadwin -6 67 68 71 76 282 $30,525 45
T-43 Andrew Putnam -6 71 69 73 69 282 $30,525 45
T-43 Troy Merritt -6 69 76 71 66 282 $30,525 45
T-48 Phil Mickelson -5 70 73 69 71 283 $23,865 35
T-48 Collin Morikawa -5 67 73 72 71 283 $23,865 35
T-48 Bryson DeChambeau -5 71 71 71 70 283 $23,865 35
T-48 Shane Lowry -5 72 74 68 69 283 $23,865 35
T-52 Jason Day -4 70 71 69 74 284 $21,571 26
T-52 Dylan Frittelli -4 72 69 71 72 284 $21,571 26
T-52 Keith Mitchell -4 72 74 67 71 284 $21,571 26
T-52 Justin Rose -4 68 73 73 70 284 $21,571 26
T-52 Matt Kuchar -4 71 70 73 70 284 $21,571 26
T-57 Chez Reavie -3 67 68 74 76 285 $20,628 21
T-57 Jim Furyk -3 66 72 75 72 285 $20,628 21
T-57 Graeme McDowell -3 69 72 73 71 285 $20,628 21
T-57 Dustin Johnson -3 70 72 72 71 285 $20,628 21
T-61 Max Homa -2 70 67 71 78 286 $20,072 19
T-61 Francesco Molinari -2 72 73 68 73 286 $20,072 19
T-63 Sung Kang -1 69 73 73 72 287 $19,702 17
T-63 Rafael Cabrera Bello -1 69 72 74 72 287 $19,702 17
T-65 Adam Long E 72 70 71 75 288 $19,240 15
T-65 J.B. Holmes E 69 71 76 72 288 $19,240 15
T-65 Cameron Champ E 71 68 78 71 288 $19,240 15
68 Harold Varner III +1 72 74 71 72 289 $18,870 14
69 Nate Lashley +3 72 73 70 76 291 $18,685 13

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home