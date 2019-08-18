Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas' golf equipment at the BMW Championship

A complete list of the clubs that Justin Thomas used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 BMW Championship:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80TX shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, (52, 56 degrees), SM6 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura X5

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

