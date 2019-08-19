2 up, 2 down: Patrick Cantlay leaps to No. 1 with finish at BMW

Golfweek takes a look at who’s up and who’s down each week on the three major golf tours. Here are the latest rankings for men. The LPGA was off this past week.

The Golfweek/Sagarin ranking for each player is in parentheses.

PGA Tour

2 Up

Patrick Cantlay (1)

Couldn’t quite get it done at the BMW, but a solo second to move to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings means Cantlay will start next week’s Tour Championship at 8 under. It also further establishes that Cantlay is often overlooked as a superstar talent who will be a force for years to come.

Sungjae Im (51)

Im will be the only rookie in the field next week in Atlanta and capped his strong freshman campaign with a T-11 at the BMW. Cameron Champ has earned more press and won earlier this season, but Im’s consistency should make him the logical choice for Rookie of the Year.

2 Down

Jordan Spieth (38)

Another strange season comes to an end for Spieth. He’ll continue to preach patience and stay in the bubble, but missing the Tour Championship for the second year in a row with no victories since the 2017 British Open remains troubling.

Dustin Johnson (4)

Safely in the Tour Championship, but he’s down to No. 14 in the standings after an uninspired T-57 showing at the BMW. Barring a victory at East Lake this will be his first season without multiple wins since 2015.

– Dan Kilbridge

Euro Tour

2 Up

Thomas Pieters (64)

Makes a welcome return to the winner’s circle with victory in the Czech Masters. It’s his fourth European Tour win, but first since 2016. The Belgian has been missing in action since a spectacular debut in the 2016 Ryder Cup when he set a European record as the first rookie to win four points. Many expected the Illinois grad to play in last year’s match, but he was struggling with his swing and wasn’t evening the reckoning for places. He certainly rediscovered his game in the Czech Republic. Whether he can maintain that form remains to be seen.

Adri Arnaus (154)

The Texas A&M grad has taken to his first European Tour season like the proverbial duck to water. He racked up his third runner-up finish of the year by finishing a stroke shy of Thomas Pieters in the Czech Masters. Arnaus is ranked seventh on Tour in greens in regulation, hitting an average of 72.7 percent. The Spaniard is now 30th on the Race to Dubai with a good chance of picking up rookie of the year honors. A win might just take care of that.

2 Down

Matteo Manassero (879)

The affable Italian continues to struggle with his game. Another missed cut in the Czech Masters (74-76) was his 12th in 14 European Tour events this year. No surprise he’s 282nd on the Race to Dubai and facing a first trip to the European Tour Qualifying School. The former British Amateur champion isn’t the longest hitter but that didn’t stop him from winning four times between 2010 and 2013, including the BMW PGA Championship on a tough course like Wentworth’s West course. So lack of length can’t be his problem.

Soren Kjeldsen (392)

Hard to believe the Dane has only made four cuts from 14 events this season. One of those was a fifth place in Abu Dhabi, or else he’d be further down the Race to Dubai than 92nd. The four-time winner had three rounds in the 60s in Abu Dhabi, three of only six all year. He’s dropped to 311th on the Official World Golf Ranking from a high of 31st 10 years ago. The 43 year old has notes on every round he’s ever played on the European Tour since his rookie year of 1998. His recent scribbling must make for depressing reading.

– Alistair Tait