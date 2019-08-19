How to watch the Tour Championship on TV

The Tour Championship begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

It ends Sunday along with the 2018-19 PGA Tour season and the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The winner from the 30-player field this weekend will be the 2019 FedEx Cup champion. There is a record $60 million at stake in FedEx Cup bonus money. The winner of the Tour Championship will receive $15 million, with $5 million going to the runner-up. The FedEx Cup bonus money won this weekend does not count toward each player’s individual PGA Tour season earnings.

The players this week will have their starting scores weighted according to their place in the FedEx Cup Standings. For example, FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas begins at 10-under on Thursday and will have a 2-shot lead over the No. 2 player in the standings, Patrick Cantlay.

Tiger Woods failed to reach East Lake to defend his Tour Championship title since he missed the top-30 cutoff this past weekend at the BMW Championship.

There will be no 36-hole cut this week.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Purse | FedEx Cup Standings | Odds | Tee Times

Each golfer in the field is guaranteed a minimum of $395,000 in FedEx Cup bonus money.

Here is how to watch the Tour Championship at East Lake.

BMW Championship – TV, Online Info

Thursday, Aug. 22

Golf Channel: 1 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Friday, Aug. 23

Golf Channel: 1 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Saturday, Aug. 24

Golf Channel: 1 – 2 :30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30 – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 2 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sunday, Aug. 25

Golf Channel: 12 – 1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)