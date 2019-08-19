Steph Curry brings back college golf at Howard, pledges support for 6 years

WASHINGTON – Steph Curry announced Monday he’s supporting men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University for the next six years, the first time the school will compete at the Division I level in the sport.

Howard plans to have the teams in place for the 2020-2021 academic year. Resources have been allocated for talent scouting and training to relaunch the program quickly.

The Golden State Warriors star was inspired by a meeting with Howard senior and golfer Otis Ferguson IV during a campus visit earlier this year.

“Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful,” Curry said in a release. “It’s a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student athletes who have the talent but don’t have a fair shot at the game, it’s tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University.”

The school previously had a Division II golf program that shut down decades ago.

Curry has called on some of his partnerships to help build the program including Under Armour. The grow the game initiative is part of his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Curry is an avid golfer. He competed as an amateur in the Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour (Web.com Tour) two years in a row on a sponsor’s exemption.

In 2018, Curry missed the cut at TPC Stonebrae with a 17-over 157 after 36 holes following an opening-round 71. He finished last in the 154-player field. A year earlier, Curry missed the cut in the same event with a 74-74.