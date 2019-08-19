Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tour Championship Betting Odds: Justin Thomas is the favorite

By August 19, 2019 1:53 pm

Justin Thomas enters the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta with a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay.

And the betting edge given to Thomas by Las Vegas oddsmakers this week is reflective of his pre-determined scoring advantage in the final PGA Tour event of the 2018-19 season.

Thomas is a 9-4 favorite (+225) to win the Tour Championship and its $15 million first-place prize in FedEx Cup Championship bonus money, according to the latest numbers available at the Las Vegas SuperBook and Golfodds.com.

Thomas will stand at -10 when the Tour Championship begins on Thursday by virtue of his first-place spot in FedEx Cup Standings following the BMW Championship. Cantlay is second in the standings, and Brooks Koepka is third.

Behind Thomas in terms of betting odds are Cantlay (-8 when play begins) and Koepka (-7). Both are 9-2 (+450). The spread blooms from there. Rory McIlroy (-5) is 8-1 (+800). Patrick Reed (-6), Jon Rahm (-4) are 16-1 (+1600).

While the stroke spread does provide an undeniable advantage ahead of time, there are plenty of birdies available at East Lake, which has become a familiar track for the veterans in this field.

FEDEX CUP: Standings | BMW Championship Results

Here are the odds-to-win for each of the 30 players in the Tour Championship field, along with the available player-vs-player matchups.

Tour Championship Odds To Win

Player Odds
Justin THOMAS 9/4
Patrick CANTLAY 9/2
Brooks KOEPKA 9/2
Rory McILROY 8/1
Patrick REED 16/1
Jon RAHM 16/1
Webb SIMPSON 25/1
Dustin JOHNSON 25/1
Xander SCHAUFFELE 25/1
Hideki MATSUYAMA 40/1
Adam SCOTT 40/1
Tony FINAU 40/1
Matt KUCHAR 40/1
Justin ROSE 40/1
Rickie FOWLER 60/1
Gary WOODLAND 80/1
Paul CASEY 80/1
Abraham ANCER 80/1
Tommy FLEETWOOD 100/1
Kevin KISNER 125/1
Brandt SNEDEKER 125/1
Marc LEISHMAN 200/1
Louis OOSTHUIZEN 200/1
Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 200/1
Sungjae IM 250/1
Chez REAVIE 250/1
Lucas GLOVER 300/1
Charles HOWELL III 300/1
Jason KOKRAK 300/1
Corey CONNERS 300/1

Tour Championship Player Matchups

Jon RAHM – 160
Xander SCHAUFFELE +140
Matt KUCHAR +130
Webb SIMPSON – 150
Hideki MATSUYAMA – 110
Adam SCOTT – 110
Tony FINAU – 135
Gary WOODLAND +115
Rickie FOWLER +115
Justin ROSE – 135
Kevin KISNER – 115
Brandt SNEDEKER – 105
Marc LEISHMAN – 130
Chez REAVIE +110
Corey CONNERS +125
Sungjae IM – 145
Bryson DeCHAMBEAU EVEN
Louis OOSTHUIZEN – 120
Lucas GLOVER – 130
Charles HOWELL III +110

