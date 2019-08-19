Tour Championship Betting Odds: Justin Thomas is the favorite

Justin Thomas enters the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta with a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay.

And the betting edge given to Thomas by Las Vegas oddsmakers this week is reflective of his pre-determined scoring advantage in the final PGA Tour event of the 2018-19 season.

Thomas is a 9-4 favorite (+225) to win the Tour Championship and its $15 million first-place prize in FedEx Cup Championship bonus money, according to the latest numbers available at the Las Vegas SuperBook and Golfodds.com.

Thomas will stand at -10 when the Tour Championship begins on Thursday by virtue of his first-place spot in FedEx Cup Standings following the BMW Championship. Cantlay is second in the standings, and Brooks Koepka is third.

Behind Thomas in terms of betting odds are Cantlay (-8 when play begins) and Koepka (-7). Both are 9-2 (+450). The spread blooms from there. Rory McIlroy (-5) is 8-1 (+800). Patrick Reed (-6), Jon Rahm (-4) are 16-1 (+1600).

While the stroke spread does provide an undeniable advantage ahead of time, there are plenty of birdies available at East Lake, which has become a familiar track for the veterans in this field.

Here are the odds-to-win for each of the 30 players in the Tour Championship field, along with the available player-vs-player matchups.

Tour Championship Odds To Win

Player Odds Justin THOMAS 9/4 Patrick CANTLAY 9/2 Brooks KOEPKA 9/2 Rory McILROY 8/1 Patrick REED 16/1 Jon RAHM 16/1 Webb SIMPSON 25/1 Dustin JOHNSON 25/1 Xander SCHAUFFELE 25/1 Hideki MATSUYAMA 40/1 Adam SCOTT 40/1 Tony FINAU 40/1 Matt KUCHAR 40/1 Justin ROSE 40/1 Rickie FOWLER 60/1 Gary WOODLAND 80/1 Paul CASEY 80/1 Abraham ANCER 80/1 Tommy FLEETWOOD 100/1 Kevin KISNER 125/1 Brandt SNEDEKER 125/1 Marc LEISHMAN 200/1 Louis OOSTHUIZEN 200/1 Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 200/1 Sungjae IM 250/1 Chez REAVIE 250/1 Lucas GLOVER 300/1 Charles HOWELL III 300/1 Jason KOKRAK 300/1 Corey CONNERS 300/1

