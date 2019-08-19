Tour Championship Betting Odds: Justin Thomas is the favorite

Justin Thomas enters the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta with a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay.
And the betting edge given to Thomas by Las Vegas oddsmakers this week is reflective of his pre-determined scoring advantage in the final PGA Tour event of the 2018-19 season.
Thomas is a 9-4 favorite (+225) to win the Tour Championship and its $15 million first-place prize in FedEx Cup Championship bonus money, according to the latest numbers available at the Las Vegas SuperBook and Golfodds.com.
Thomas will stand at -10 when the Tour Championship begins on Thursday by virtue of his first-place spot in FedEx Cup Standings following the BMW Championship. Cantlay is second in the standings, and Brooks Koepka is third.
Behind Thomas in terms of betting odds are Cantlay (-8 when play begins) and Koepka (-7). Both are 9-2 (+450). The spread blooms from there. Rory McIlroy (-5) is 8-1 (+800). Patrick Reed (-6), Jon Rahm (-4) are 16-1 (+1600).
While the stroke spread does provide an undeniable advantage ahead of time, there are plenty of birdies available at East Lake, which has become a familiar track for the veterans in this field.
Here are the odds-to-win for each of the 30 players in the Tour Championship field, along with the available player-vs-player matchups.
Tour Championship Odds To Win
|Player
|Odds
|Justin THOMAS
|9/4
|Patrick CANTLAY
|9/2
|Brooks KOEPKA
|9/2
|Rory McILROY
|8/1
|Patrick REED
|16/1
|Jon RAHM
|16/1
|Webb SIMPSON
|25/1
|Dustin JOHNSON
|25/1
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|25/1
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|40/1
|Adam SCOTT
|40/1
|Tony FINAU
|40/1
|Matt KUCHAR
|40/1
|Justin ROSE
|40/1
|Rickie FOWLER
|60/1
|Gary WOODLAND
|80/1
|Paul CASEY
|80/1
|Abraham ANCER
|80/1
|Tommy FLEETWOOD
|100/1
|Kevin KISNER
|125/1
|Brandt SNEDEKER
|125/1
|Marc LEISHMAN
|200/1
|Louis OOSTHUIZEN
|200/1
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|200/1
|Sungjae IM
|250/1
|Chez REAVIE
|250/1
|Lucas GLOVER
|300/1
|Charles HOWELL III
|300/1
|Jason KOKRAK
|300/1
|Corey CONNERS
|300/1
Tour Championship Player Matchups
|Jon RAHM
|– 160
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|+140
|Matt KUCHAR
|+130
|Webb SIMPSON
|– 150
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|– 110
|Adam SCOTT
|– 110
|Tony FINAU
|– 135
|Gary WOODLAND
|+115
|Rickie FOWLER
|+115
|Justin ROSE
|– 135
|Kevin KISNER
|– 115
|Brandt SNEDEKER
|– 105
|Marc LEISHMAN
|– 130
|Chez REAVIE
|+110
|Corey CONNERS
|+125
|Sungjae IM
|– 145
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|EVEN
|Louis OOSTHUIZEN
|– 120
|Lucas GLOVER
|– 130
|Charles HOWELL III
|+110
