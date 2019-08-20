Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Irons used by top 10 before the 2019 Tour Championship

Justin Thomas Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Irons used by top 10 before the 2019 Tour Championship

Equipment

Irons used by top 10 before the 2019 Tour Championship

By August 20, 2019 4:41 pm

By: |

While it’s true that many players on the PGA Tour use muscleback blade irons, several top players opt for irons that have subtle perimeter weighting. Take a look at the irons currently in the bag of the 10 golfers who finished the BMW Championship with the highest FedEx Cup points and who will start at the top of the leaderboard at the 2019 Tour Championship.

FORWARD PRESS PODCAST: Previewing the Tour Championship

Abraham Ancer's Muira irons

Abraham Ancer’s Muira irons (David Dusek/Golfweek)

10. Abraham Ancer, 1,940 points

IRONS:  TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (4), Muira MB-5005 (5-PW), with Mitsubishi OT 100 shafts

, , , , , , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home