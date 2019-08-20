Irons used by top 10 before the 2019 Tour Championship

While it’s true that many players on the PGA Tour use muscleback blade irons, several top players opt for irons that have subtle perimeter weighting. Take a look at the irons currently in the bag of the 10 golfers who finished the BMW Championship with the highest FedEx Cup points and who will start at the top of the leaderboard at the 2019 Tour Championship.

FORWARD PRESS PODCAST: Previewing the Tour Championship

10. Abraham Ancer, 1,940 points

IRONS: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (4), Muira MB-5005 (5-PW), with Mitsubishi OT 100 shafts