The field: 2019 Golfweek International Junior Invitational

The 2019 Golfweek International Junior Invitational presented by Under Armour, which annually attracts one of the top fields in junior golf, will be played Nov. 2-3 at ChampionsGate Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Boys ranked in the top 200 and girls ranked in the top 100 of the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings earn automatic invitations to the event while invitations are also extended to winners of any event in the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series presented by USA Today.

Any non-exempt player who wishes to receive a special invitation should send requests along with a brief tournament resume to Carlton Reese at creese@golfweek.com.

Registration is now open to invited players with the following players officially in the field:

Boys

Josh Duangmanee, Fairfax, Vir.

Michael Mays, Winter Park, Fla.

Sebastian Moss, Houston, Texas

Girls