The field: 2019 Golfweek International Junior Invitational

The 2019 Golfweek International Junior Invitational presented by Under Armour, which annually attracts one of the top fields in junior golf, will be played Nov. 2-3 at ChampionsGate Resort in Orlando, Fla.
Boys ranked in the top 200 and girls ranked in the top 100 of the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings earn automatic invitations to the event while invitations are also extended to winners of any event in the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series presented by USA Today.
Any non-exempt player who wishes to receive a special invitation should send requests along with a brief tournament resume to Carlton Reese at creese@golfweek.com.
Registration is now open to invited players with the following players officially in the field:
Boys
- Josh Duangmanee, Fairfax, Vir.
- Michael Mays, Winter Park, Fla.
- Sebastian Moss, Houston, Texas
Girls
- Gianna Clemente, Warren, Oh
- Yae Eun Kim, Santiago, Dominican Republic
- Kennedy Noe, Knoxville, Tenn.
