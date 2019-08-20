Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The field: 2019 Golfweek International Junior Invitational

By August 20, 2019 4:08 pm

The 2019 Golfweek International Junior Invitational presented by Under Armour, which annually attracts one of the top fields in junior golf, will be played Nov. 2-3 at ChampionsGate Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Boys ranked in the top 200 and girls ranked in the top 100 of the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings earn automatic invitations to the event while invitations are also extended to winners of any event in the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series presented by USA Today.

Any non-exempt player who wishes to receive a special invitation should send requests along with a brief tournament resume to Carlton Reese at creese@golfweek.com.

Registration is now open to invited players with the following players officially in the field:

Boys

  • Josh Duangmanee, Fairfax, Vir.
  • Michael Mays, Winter Park, Fla.
  • Sebastian Moss, Houston, Texas

Girls

  • Gianna Clemente, Warren, Oh
  • Yae Eun Kim, Santiago, Dominican Republic
  • Kennedy Noe, Knoxville, Tenn.

