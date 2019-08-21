Davis Love III finds strength in his Inner Circle when dealing with injuries

Davis Love III has 21 PGA Tour victories, including the 1997 PGA Championship. But his career could have ended with some serious injuries he has endured over the years.

When he tore ligaments in his ankle, Love was told by his doctor it could be a career-ending injury. Then he had a hip replacement.

But it’s how you approach rehab and the people who surround you who can help pave the way for a smooth return.

“You don’t know what it’s going to be like when you come back,” Love said. “It’s a little unnerving and scary, but it also motivates you so you can do the work and come back and play.”

Randy Myers, director of golf fitness at Sea Island Resort, has been a person Love has relied on as part of his “Inner Circle” to help him get back on track.

“He doesn’t push you past your breaking point very often, but he always motivates you to do more and have fun doing it,” Love said.

It’s part of that motivation, determination and passion for the game that has defined Love’s Hall of Fame career.