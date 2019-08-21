Justin Thomas starts with big lead as scoring system shakes up FedEx Cup

ATLANTA – Many a professional golfer will tell you they do not go gently into the night when sleeping on the lead.

The riches in sight, the hardware at hand and the pressure is more than enough to ruin a good night’s slumber.

Justin Thomas knows this all too well. From the moment his final putt disappeared into the hole on the 18th green at Medinah Country Club to wrap up his victory in last week’s BMW Championship, he officially took a two-stroke lead in this week’s Tour Championship. The season finale will crown the FedEx Cup champion and dole out $15 million to the victor.

“I can certainly say 1,000 percent I never slept on a Wednesday lead,” Thomas said at Medinah. If he had thought just a hair longer, he could have added Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Since Sunday, the Tour Championship’s leaderboard has been frozen before a shot has been hit, with Thomas atop Patrick Cantlay by two shots, Brooks Koepka by three, Patrick Reed by four and Rory McIlroy by five. The 25 others in the elite field are between six and 10 strokes behind.

Crazy, huh? Well, it’s unique. In the latest scoring tweak in the 13-year history of the FedEx Cup – and for the first time in PGA Tour history – a tournament will start without everyone at even par.

An effort to simplify things

A staggered scoring measure was created to simplify matters and stifle confusion at the season finale. Gone are the Sundays when chalkboards were used to explain the complicated scoring system that would crown the FedEx Cup champion. And there will no longer be an awkward scene where two winners are given hardware, as was the case last year when Tiger Woods’ victory in the Tour Championship overshadowed Justin Rose winning the FedExCup.

So this year, the better you do in the regular season, and especially in the playoffs, the higher up the leaderboard you are before the first round begins.

It’s not perfect – someone could shoot the lowest score over 72 holes at East Lake without winning hardware – but it’s volatile and simplistic.

“At the beginning of the year, every player knows what the structure is for the FedEx Cup, and they organize their schedule and they organize themselves competitively to try and get here,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “I think the story lines that develop as you get to the back end of the year and into our playoffs, and the increased volatility that we’re delivering, is creating a compelling product for our fans.”

Thomas, who will try to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice, still doesn’t have any idea how he’ll feel on the first tee for the first round at East Lake.

“I’m sure it’s going to be weird,” said Thomas, who won the 2017 FedEx Cup. “I’m going to need to find a way to think about it because, I mean, just to be perfectly honest, no one’s ever dealt with it. I’m just going to have to try to play another golf tournament and act like everyone’s starting at zero and try to shoot the lowest 72 holes. Because I know if I do that then I should be OK.”

Rory McIlroy was five strokes off the lead after 36 holes in the 2016 Tour Championship and went on to win the FedEx Cup. He’ll start this week at 5 under and five shots in back of Thomas.

Like Thomas, McIlroy still isn’t quite sure what to make of the new scoring format.

“It’s the psychology of it,” he said. “We’re all creatures of habit, and it seems very different that you’re starting at a different position than the rest of the field. But at the same time, I think you have to just control what you can and try to play the best golf that you can. And hopefully you play four good rounds of golf, and that’s the lowest number at the end of the week.

“I could see a scenario where, come Sunday, 15 guys might have a chance to win the entire thing. It will be exciting.”

Who has a chance?

Lucas Glover, playing in his first Tour Championship in 10 years, hasn’t gotten a hold entirely of the new format, especially since he’s one of five players starting 10 shots behind Thomas.

“I’m usually confused starting the round anyway, so it will be the same this week,” Glover said. “But it will be fun. It will be interesting. You’ve got to make birdies regardless. I’ve just got to make 10 more than usual, I guess.”

Matt Kuchar, who is at 4 under, said it feels like a five-round tournament and he has time to make up his current deficit.

“Six shots back with four rounds to go, I definitely have a chance,” he said. “I’d love to be at 10 under and leading. You’d want the biggest lead you can get whenever you can get it, but to me, with 72 holes to play, there’s no need to force things. No need to make mistakes. You keep kind of plotting along and hope that you can just keep treading in the right direction over 72 holes.

“In the past, the points were hard to figure out. Players certainly had no idea. It was way too much math to do. You really had no idea where you stood or what the outcome was potentially going to be. This is very simple. I think it makes sense.”

Reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, who is 11th and seven shots behind, said the 7,321-yard, par-70 East Lake will play a major factor in determining the winner.

“It’s tough to spot Justin Thomas seven shots. I mean, Brooks is four shots ahead of me, Patrick Cantlay is five. But if you’re going to be able to do it, this is the place to do it,” Woodland said.

“If you drive it in play, you can attack it. And the greens are perfect. And if you’re not driving it in the fairway, this golf course is brutal. You can’t control your ball out of this Bermuda rough.”

As he does with most everything in his life, Koepka will just deal with the situation he faces. The world No. 1, who was leading the FedEx Cup when the playoffs began and is in third at 7 under, isn’t worried about his deficit. He has four days to make it up and anything can happen.

“As long as J.T. doesn’t go out and shoot 62s on the first two days,” he said, “then I think everybody has a chance.”