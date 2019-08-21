See how much money the top 20 golfers made during PGA Tour 2018-19 season

The PGA Tour has one more event before the 2018-19 season is over but the official money list is already set in stone.

All the money doled out at this week’s Tour Championship is considered bonus money from the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The winner bags $15 million, the runner-up will take home $5 million and so on, with all 30 golfers in the field taking home something.

But that money does not count towards the official money list for the season, so Brooks Koepka will go down as the 2018-19 money leader having earned $9,684,006 in prize money this season. That puts him almost $2 million ahead of Rory McIlory, who took home $7,785,286.

This is all before taxes, of course.

In all, 265 PGA Tour golfers took home a total of $324,709,399 in prize money, with Jonathan Kaye checking in at No. 265. He took home $5,910.

Tiger Woods, if you were wondering, finished 24th on the list at $3,199,615.

Here is a look at the top 20 golfers on the final money list and some notable accomplishments for each this season.

Brooks Koepka

Money: $9,684,006 in 20 events.

Wins: 3. PGA Championship, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges.

Noteworthy: Had five other top-10 finishes: Honda Classic (T-2), The Masters (T-2), U.S. Open (2), AT&T Byron Nelson (T-4) and Open Championship (T-4). Only missed one cut (the Arnold Palmer Invitational).