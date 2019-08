The top eight players in the International Presidents Cup points standings automatically qualified for the team that faces the United States on Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The remaining four team members will be selected by captain Ernie Els the week of Nov. 4.

Here are the top eight players to qualify for the International squad:

No. 1 Marc Leishman

Age: 35

PGA Tour wins: 4

Presidents Cup appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017 (3-7-3 record)