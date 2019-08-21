U.S. Presidents Cup team: Top 8 set, with captains picks to come

The top eight players in the U.S. Presidents Cup points standings automatically qualified for the team that faces the Internationals on Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The remaining four team members will be selected by captain Tiger Woods the week of Nov. 4.

Here is a rundown of the eight Americans headed to play Down Under for the Presidents Cup and the next dozen in the points standings.

No. 1 Brooks Koepka

Age: 29

PGA Tour wins: 7

Presidents Cup appearances: 2017 (2-2-0 record)