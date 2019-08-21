Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

U.S. Presidents Cup team: Top 8 set, with captains picks to come

U.S. Presidents Cup team: Top 8 set, with captains picks to come

2019 Presidents Cup

U.S. Presidents Cup team: Top 8 set, with captains picks to come

By August 21, 2019 2:52 pm

By: |

The top eight players in the U.S. Presidents Cup points standings automatically qualified for the team that faces the Internationals on Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The remaining four team members will be selected by captain Tiger Woods the week of Nov. 4. 

Here is a rundown of the eight Americans headed to play Down Under for the Presidents Cup and the next dozen in the points standings.

(Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Brooks Koepka

Age: 29

PGA Tour wins: 7

Presidents Cup appearances: 2017 (2-2-0 record)

, , , , 2019 Presidents Cup

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home