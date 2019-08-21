Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
What’s in Xander Schauffele’s Bag at the 2019 Tour Championship

Xander Schauffele teeing off

Xander Schauffele is one of the hottest players in the game, and as a former champion at East Lake he’s one of the big favorites this week. When you look at his resume – two wins already this year, a runner-up finish at Augusta, and his overall game. Here’s the Callaway equipment he’ll rely on this week in Atlanta.

Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver

DRIVER

Epic Flash Sub Zero

Xander won the very first week he put his Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver in play at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. He said that it only took a few swings in testing for him to be impressed by the driver, particularly by the increased ball speeds in Trackman testing and on the course. Epic Flash continues to have the most worldwide wins of any driver model this year.

Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Fairway Wood

FAIRWAY WOODS

Rogue Sub Zero

Rogue is the first fairway wood to feature our innovative Jailbreak Technology that promotes exceptionally high ball speeds. Callaway is the #1 selling fairway wood brand in golf this year (per Golf Datatech).

Callaway Apex Pro Irons

IRONS

Apex Pro

Schauffele is playing a prototype of the Apex Pro 19 Irons, and he used them throughout the end of last season and during his WGC win during the fall series, and they were in his bag for his win at Kapalua in January. Xander has said that the weighting through the turf feels great for him. He also likes the thin topline and the leading edge, and he’s very comfortable with the distance consistency, the window of the ball flight, and how he can shape shots.

Mack Daddy 4 Wedges

WEDGES

Mack Daddy 4

The Mack Daddy 4 is the #1 Callaway Wedge on Tour and they’re engineered with our groove-in-groove technology for increased spin and control. Xander plays a 52° in competition.

Callaway Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle Putter

PUTTER

Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle

Xander loves his Stroke Lab Tuttle Putter. He has been lights out on the greens this year. Odyssey also won the Putter count in all 14 Worldwide Majors in 2019.

Callaway Chrome Soft X golf balls

GOLF BALL

Chrome Soft X

Xander plays a Chrome Soft X Golf Ball and he’s used it in both of his wins during the wraparound season this year. He likes the ball speed off the driver and the control around the green, and players like Xander, Francesco Molinari, and Phil Mickelson have all won with a Chrome Soft X this year.

