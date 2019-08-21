What’s in Xander Schauffele’s Bag at the 2019 Tour Championship

IRONS

Apex Pro

Schauffele is playing a prototype of the Apex Pro 19 Irons, and he used them throughout the end of last season and during his WGC win during the fall series, and they were in his bag for his win at Kapalua in January. Xander has said that the weighting through the turf feels great for him. He also likes the thin topline and the leading edge, and he’s very comfortable with the distance consistency, the window of the ball flight, and how he can shape shots.