Grayson Murray, Charlie Saxon share first-round lead at Albertsons Boise Open

Grayson Murray and Charlie Saxon share the first-round lead at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.

Both golfers shot first-round 64s. Tyler Duncan and Hank Lebioda, Mark Anderson and Tom Hoge each shot 65s.

Viktor Hovland shot a 4-under 67 to open his week.

ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN: Leaderboard

The Boise Open, held at Hillcrest Country Club, is the second of three events that make up the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with many in the field battling for a PGA Tour card.

The season concludes next week at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in Newburgh, Indiana.