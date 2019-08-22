Kevin Na, wife welcome baby son Leo LeeWoo Na

Kevin Na withdrew ahead of the BMW Championship at Medinah last week to be with his wife, Julianne, who was expecting their second child. Kevin and Julianne already have a daughter, Sophia Ria, who turns 3 on Monday.

Now, the Na family can officially book a family foursome tee time.

Leo LeeWoo Na was born at 11:58 p.m. Monday night local time in the Las Vegas area. He weighed 7 lbs., 5 ounces, according to an Instagram post by Na.

“Mom and the baby is healthy and well! Welcome to the family Leo!” Na posted.

Of course, the birth announcement Instagram post came complete with some nifty product placement for Titleist.

Na, 35, won the Charles Schwab Challenge earlier this season by four shots over Tony Finau. He then gave away the tournament’s unique automotive trophy – a fully-restored 1973 Dodge Challenger – to caddie Kevin Harms.

Na’s son was given a Challenger of his own – sort of – by the folks at Charles Schwab.

Na finished 61st in the FedEx Cup point standings, officially earning $2,257,309 this season, plus an additional $150,000 in FedEx Cup bonus money.

Na has three wins on the PGA Tour in his career. He finished T-77 at 4-over in the Northern Trust and was 48th in the FedEx Cup standings before opting not to play in the BMW Championship.