'OK. I kind of love this': Phil Mickelson admits enjoying Twitter tribute to him

It’s been about a year since Phil Mickelson joined the world of social media.

Soon after doing so, Mickelson admitted: “I didn’t realize what a great way it was to engage, connect and interact with people. It’s really been a fun experience for me and I’m glad I’m doing it.”

On Thursday night, the @Skratch crew decided to honor Mickelson with a pretty amazing tribute video.

They took some of Phil’s most famous clips, put them to music and then let it fly.

Mickelson’s first tweet, if you recall, was a GIF of him winking at the camera.

Ensuing posts involved exercising his calves, talking about hitting bombs at Augusta National while driving up Magnolia Lane and riffing on someone doing something really awful to a golf hole.

Here, take a look for yourself. Phil being Phil.