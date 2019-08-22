Tour Championship Round 2: Tee times, TV info

Three golfers are tied heading into the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele stand at 10-under after 18 holes. Each took different paths to get there. Schauffele shot a 6-under, bogey-free 64 Thursday. Koepka posted a 67. Thomas shot an even-par 70.

The golfers entered the day with different scores thanks to the new scoring system being used in the final PGA Tour and FedEx Cup Playoff event of the 2018-19 season. It’s a format that seems to be well received so far.

There are 10 players who stand within four shots of the lead, including Rory McIlroy (-9), Matt Kuchar (-8) and Patrick Cantlay (-8).

The winner of the Tour Championship earns $15 million and the 2019 FedEx Cup as season champion. The runner-up gets $5 million. Not too shabby. But one shot could equal a $10 million loss or gain.

The $45 million up for grabs this weekend in Atlanta is FedEx Cup bonus money and does not count toward a player’s official PGA Tour season earnings. The first-place prize and overall purse are the largest single-event payouts in PGA Tour history.

With only 30 golfers in the field, the tee times are compressed to accommodate the scheduled programming on Golf Channel.

Tour Championship Round 2 Tee Times

All times are Eastern

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 12 p.m. Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker 12:10 p.m. Webb Simpson, Jason Kokrak 12:20 p.m. Marc Leishman, Dustin Johnson 12:30 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie 12:40 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner 12:50 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer 1 p.m. Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau 1:10 p.m. Corey Conners, Tony Finau 1:20 p.m. Sungjae Im, Justin Rose 1:30 p.m. Adam Scott, Gary Woodland 1:40 p.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 1:50 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey 2 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay 2:10 p.m. Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy 2:05 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka

Tour Championship TV/Streaming Schedule

Friday

Golf Channel: 1 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1 – 2 :30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30 – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 2 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12 – 1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)