With the What’s Your 30 Challenge, Rory McIlroy and UnitedHealth Group Fund Youth Fitness

While in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy and UnitedHealth Group CEO, Dave Wichmann, stopped by East Lake Family YMCA to support the Youth Fit 4 Life afterschool program. The program is designed to encourage elementary school-age children to engage in physical activities to increase their heart rates, and build habits to reinforce healthy behaviors over time. “I’ve first hand have seen what leading a healthy life can do for people,” said Rory.

For some, this is the first time they have interacted with a professional golfer and for McIlroy, he wishes that he had this type of education growing up. When Rory turned 30, he wanted to develop a campaign where you would select a goal of doing 30 of something every day. Rory added sleep to his goal and believes it has helped on and off the golf course.

Rory and the team set up activity stations where he and the kids would engage in physical activity, showing the importance and fun that you can have while exercising. “Hopefully, they leave with something that they have learned today that they can take forward in the future means more to me than winning any golf tournament”.