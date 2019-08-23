Ever seen a lightning bolt hole out? Take a look.

Even if you missed this impressive hole-in-one, there’s evidence it happened.

This week during a storm at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, NC, a bolt of lightning struck the seventh hole with impressive accuracy. The bolt of lightning looks to have hit the flagstick on No. 7 with such force that it struck the flag off the stick.

The strike also left a design on the green, leaving little room for doubt that the strike holed out.

“It was crazy, I had never seen anything like it,” manager of Eagle Creek Taylor Paasch said, according to AccuWeather. “It was like it struck right in the hole and spread out from there.”