Ever seen a lightning bolt hole out? Take a look.

Even if you missed this impressive hole-in-one, there’s evidence it happened.
This week during a storm at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, NC, a bolt of lightning struck the seventh hole with impressive accuracy. The bolt of lightning looks to have hit the flagstick on No. 7 with such force that it struck the flag off the stick.
The strike also left a design on the green, leaving little room for doubt that the strike holed out.
“It was crazy, I had never seen anything like it,” manager of Eagle Creek Taylor Paasch said, according to AccuWeather. “It was like it struck right in the hole and spread out from there.”
