College golf: Texas No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Poll

After finishing last season as the runner-up to Stanford at the NCAA Championship, the University of Texas start this season at No. 1.

John Fields and his young group of Longhorns sit atop the Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Poll, followed by Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt.

This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II.

Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points NCAA Tournament Finish 1 Texas (9) 542 Runner-Up 2 Arizona State (5) 516 Missed Cut 3 Georgia Tech (2) 446 Missed Cut 4 Oklahoma State (3) 439 Semifinalist 5 Vanderbilt (1) 430 Semifinalist 6 Wake Forest 427 Quarterfinalist 7 Oklahoma 415 Quarterfinalist 8 Auburn 386 12 9 Stanford (2) 374 Champion 10 Pepperdine (1) 319 11 11 Southern California 313 14 12 Duke 305 Missed Cut 13 Georgia 267 Missed Cut 14 Texas A&M 244 Quarterfinalist 15 LSU 236 Missed Cut 16 California 234 10 17 Clemson 223 T-8 18 Texas Tech 183 DNQ 19 Illinois 147 Missed Cut 20 Baylor 115 Missed Cut 21 Alabama 112 DNQ 22 South Carolina 107 Missed Cut 23 North Carolina 100 Missed Cut 24 SMU 93 Quarterfinalist 25 Florida 73 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, 63; Florida State, 59; Liberty, 47; Louisville, 41; Tennessee, 38; North Florida, 37; UCLA, 27; BYU, 21; TCU, 21; NC State, 17; Cincinnati, 13; Tennessee Tech, 13; Iowa State, 8; UNLV, 6; Fresno State, 4; Kansas, 2; Marquette, 2; Ohio State, 2; San Diego State, 2; Virginia, 2; Arkansas State, 7; Iowa, 1; Notre Dame, 1; Oregon, 1

Division II

University (First Place Votes) Points NCAA Tournament Finish 1 Lynn (14) 459 Champion 2 Barry (5) 448 Quarterfinalist 3 West Florida 444 Semifinalist 4 Florida Southern (1) 393 Semifinalist 5 Lincoln Memorial 333 Runner-Up 6 Nova Southeastern 318 DNQ 7 Chico State 288 DNQ 8 Florida Tech 284 DNQ 9 Western Washington 261 DNQ 10 St. Marys (TX) 213 DNQ 11 Missouri – St. Louis 210 10 12 Saint Leo 207 T-15 13 Cal State-Monterey Bay 204 Quarterfinalist 14 Arkansas Tech 196 Quarterfinalist 15 Oklahoma Christian 194 DNQ 16 Limestone 190 DNQ 17 Young Harris 179 DNQ 18 Carson-Newman 151 DNQ 19 South Carolina-Aiken 134 T-12 20 Rollins 107 DNQ 21 Columbus State 105 DNQ 22 Dixie State 77 9 23 Sonoma State 69 18 24 Grand Valley State 67 11 25 Newberry 66 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Lindenwood, 64; Indianapolis, 61; Simon Fraser, 61; Lee, 50; Trevecca Nazarene, 43; Henderson State, 42; Lander, 42; Midwestern State, 42; Georgia Southwestern State, 36; Voldosta State, 34; Flagler, 33; Central Missouri, 28; Barton, 26; Queens University of Charlotte, 26; Mount Olive, 25; Clayton State, 23; Belmont Abbey, 22; West Georgia, 20; Western New Mexico, 19; Delta State, 17; UC San Diego, 14; CSU-San Bernardino, 13; Washburn, 12; St. Edwards, 11; Lenoir Rhyne, 9; Oklahoma Baptist, 9; Colorado School of Mines, 8; North Greenville, 7; St. Thomas Aquinas, 7; Winona State, 7; Catawba, 6; Christian Brothers, 6; Maryville, 6; Texas-Tyler, 6; Georgia College, 5; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 5; Walsh, 5; Coker, 4; Franklin Pierce, 4; Stanislaus State, 4; Wingate, 4; Mars Hill, 3; Newman, 3; Northeastern State, 3; Hawaii-Hilo, 2; Wayne State (MI), 2; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 1.

Division III

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points NCAA Tournament Finish 1 Illinois Wesleyan (13) 466 Champion 2 Emory (5) 429 Missed Cut 3 Huntingdon (1) 421 Runner-Up 4 Guilford 412 3 5 Methodist 396 5 6 Wittenberg 358 6 7 Carnegie Mellon 327 11 8 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 309 8 9 Washington & Lee 276 Missed Cut 10 Concordia University (TX) 272 4 11 Oglethorpe 253 7 12 Hampden-Sydney 207 12 13 Redlands 186 17 14 Southwestern (TX) 180 Missed Cut 15 Saint Johns (MN) 179 Missed Cut 16 North Carolina Wesleyan 176 14 17 Trinity College (CT) 175 10 18 Hope 145 9 19 Willamette 138 13 20 Berry College 114 DNQ 21 La Verne 110 Missed Cut 22 St. Thomas (MN) 97 15 T-23 Greensboro 77 DNQ T-23 Rhodes 77 DNQ T-25 LaGrange 67 DNQ T-25 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 67 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Transylvania, 37; Sewanee: The Univ. of the South, 31; Gustavus Adolphus, 29; Babsob, 23; New York Univ., 17; Rutgers Univ.-Camden, 16; Pacific Lutheran, 11; California Lutheran, 10; Ohio Wesleyan, 9; Allegheny, 8; Aurora, 8; Kenyon College, 8; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 8; Whitworth, 8; Calvin, 6; McMurry, 6; Gettysburg College, 5; Piedmont, 4; Trine, 4; McDaniel, 3; Rosemont, 2; St. John Fisher, 2; Texas Lutheran, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Nebraska Wesleyan, 1; Rochester, 1; Williams, 1.

NAIA

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points NAIA Tournament Finish 1 Coastal Georgia (2) 146 Runner-Up 2 Texas Wesleyan (4) 144 Champion 3 Oklahoma City 140 3 4 Keiser 131 4 5 British Columbia 114 T-5 6 South Carolina Beaufort 111 T-5 7 Rocky Mountain College 97 7 8 Dalton State 95 Missed Cut 9 Taylor 92 T-9 10 William Woods 91 T-9 11 Northwestern Ohio 85 8 12 Johnson & Wales (FL) 84 12 13 Wayland Baptist 76 11 14 Ottawa (AZ) 58 DNQ 15 Point 55 Missed Cut 16 William Carey 50 17 17 Thomas University (GA) 44 14 18 Missouri Valley College 38 15 19 Kansas Wesleyan 37 13 20 Oregon Tech 35 Missed Cut 21 Bellevue University (NE) 30 16 22 Truett-McConnell 28 Missed Cut 23 Victoria (BC) 27 Missed Cut 24 Morningside 18 Missed Cut 25 Our Lady of the Lake 17 Missed Cut

Others Receiving Votes: Park (MO), 11; Lindsey Wilson College, 10; Mount Mercy, 9; SCAD Savannah, 9; Southeastern (FL), 8; Bethany College (KS), 7; Holy Cross College, 7; Northwestern College (IA), 7; Columbia College, 6; Cumberland University, 6; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (AZ), 5; Mobile, 5; Menlo, 4; Arizona Christian, 3; Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 3; Cardinal Stritch, 2; The Masters University, 2; Carroll College (MT), 1; Northwest Christian, 1; St. Ambrose, 1.

NJCAA Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points NJCAA D1 Tournament Finish 1 Midland (2) 52 3 2 Central Alabama (4) 51 Champion 3 Indian Hills 48 Runner-Up 4 New Mexico JC 39 4 5 Eastern Florida State 28 T-7 6 Iowa Western 24 T-7 7 Odessa 20 T-9 8 Calhoun 18 5 9 Ranger 16 6 T-10 Hutchinson 11 12 T-10 Wallace State 11 T-9

Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 9; Dodge City, 3.

NJCAA Division II

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points NJCAA D 2 National Champ 1 South Mountain (7) 70 Champion 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast 55 3 3 Kirkwood CC 52 4 4 Walters State JC 49 Runner-Up T-5 Murray State 28 8 T-5 Parkland CC 28 5 7 Meridian 25 9 8 Black Hawk CC 21 6 9 Tyler JC 17 T-12 10 Mesa 12 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Abraham Baldwin, 11; Rend Lake, 9; Copiah Lincoln, 4; Des Moines Area, 3; North Central Missouri College, 1.