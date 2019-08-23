College golf: Texas No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Poll

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By August 23, 2019 12:29 pm

After finishing last season as the runner-up to Stanford at the NCAA Championship, the University of Texas start this season at No. 1.

John Fields and his young group of Longhorns sit atop the Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Poll, followed by Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt.

This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II.

Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points NCAA Tournament Finish
1 Texas (9) 542 Runner-Up
2 Arizona State (5) 516 Missed Cut
3 Georgia Tech (2) 446 Missed Cut
4 Oklahoma State (3) 439 Semifinalist
5 Vanderbilt (1) 430 Semifinalist
6 Wake Forest 427 Quarterfinalist
7 Oklahoma 415 Quarterfinalist
8 Auburn 386 12
9 Stanford (2) 374 Champion
10 Pepperdine (1) 319 11
11 Southern California 313 14
12 Duke 305 Missed Cut
13 Georgia 267 Missed Cut
14 Texas A&M 244 Quarterfinalist
15 LSU 236 Missed Cut
16 California 234 10
17 Clemson 223 T-8
18 Texas Tech 183 DNQ
19 Illinois 147 Missed Cut
20 Baylor 115 Missed Cut
21 Alabama 112 DNQ
22 South Carolina 107 Missed Cut
23 North Carolina 100 Missed Cut
24 SMU 93 Quarterfinalist
25 Florida 73 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, 63; Florida State, 59; Liberty, 47; Louisville, 41; Tennessee, 38; North Florida, 37; UCLA, 27; BYU, 21; TCU, 21; NC State, 17; Cincinnati, 13; Tennessee Tech, 13; Iowa State, 8; UNLV, 6; Fresno State, 4; Kansas, 2; Marquette, 2; Ohio State, 2; San Diego State, 2; Virginia, 2; Arkansas State, 7; Iowa, 1; Notre Dame, 1; Oregon, 1

Division II

University (First Place Votes)

Points

NCAA Tournament Finish

1

Lynn (14)

459

Champion

2

Barry (5)

448

Quarterfinalist

3

West Florida

444

Semifinalist

4

Florida Southern (1)

393

Semifinalist

5

Lincoln Memorial

333

Runner-Up

6

Nova Southeastern

318

DNQ

7

Chico State

288

DNQ

8

Florida Tech

284

DNQ

9

Western Washington

261

DNQ

10

St. Marys (TX)

213

DNQ

11

Missouri – St. Louis

210

10

12

Saint Leo

207

T-15

13

Cal State-Monterey Bay

204

Quarterfinalist

14

Arkansas Tech

196

Quarterfinalist

15

Oklahoma Christian

194

DNQ

16

Limestone

190

DNQ

17

Young Harris

179

DNQ

18

Carson-Newman

151

DNQ

19

South Carolina-Aiken

134

T-12

20

Rollins

107

DNQ

21

Columbus State

105

DNQ

22

Dixie State

77

9

23

Sonoma State

69

18

24

Grand Valley State

67

11

25

Newberry

66

DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Lindenwood, 64; Indianapolis, 61; Simon Fraser, 61; Lee, 50; Trevecca Nazarene, 43; Henderson State, 42; Lander, 42; Midwestern State, 42; Georgia Southwestern State, 36; Voldosta State, 34; Flagler, 33; Central Missouri, 28; Barton, 26; Queens University of Charlotte, 26; Mount Olive, 25; Clayton State, 23; Belmont Abbey, 22; West Georgia, 20; Western New Mexico, 19; Delta State, 17; UC San Diego, 14; CSU-San Bernardino, 13; Washburn, 12; St. Edwards, 11; Lenoir Rhyne, 9; Oklahoma Baptist, 9; Colorado School of Mines, 8; North Greenville, 7; St. Thomas Aquinas, 7; Winona State, 7; Catawba, 6; Christian Brothers, 6; Maryville, 6; Texas-Tyler, 6; Georgia College, 5; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 5; Walsh, 5; Coker, 4; Franklin Pierce, 4; Stanislaus State, 4; Wingate, 4; Mars Hill, 3; Newman, 3; Northeastern State, 3; Hawaii-Hilo, 2; Wayne State (MI), 2; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 1.

Division III

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

NCAA Tournament Finish

1

Illinois Wesleyan (13)

466

Champion

2

Emory (5)

429

Missed Cut

3

Huntingdon (1)

421

Runner-Up

4

Guilford

412

3

5

Methodist

396

5

6

Wittenberg

358

6

7

Carnegie Mellon

327

11

8

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

309

8

9

Washington & Lee

276

Missed Cut

10

Concordia University (TX)

272

4

11

Oglethorpe

253

7

12

Hampden-Sydney

207

12

13

Redlands

186

17

14

Southwestern (TX)

180

Missed Cut

15

Saint Johns (MN)

179

Missed Cut

16

North Carolina Wesleyan

176

14

17

Trinity College (CT)

175

10

18

Hope

145

9

19

Willamette

138

13

20

Berry College

114

DNQ

21

La Verne

110

Missed Cut

22

St. Thomas (MN)

97

15

T-23

Greensboro

77

DNQ

T-23

Rhodes

77

DNQ

T-25

LaGrange

67

DNQ

T-25

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

67

DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Transylvania, 37; Sewanee: The Univ. of the South, 31; Gustavus Adolphus, 29; Babsob, 23; New York Univ., 17; Rutgers Univ.-Camden, 16; Pacific Lutheran, 11; California Lutheran, 10; Ohio Wesleyan, 9; Allegheny, 8; Aurora, 8; Kenyon College, 8; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 8; Whitworth, 8; Calvin, 6; McMurry, 6; Gettysburg College, 5; Piedmont, 4; Trine, 4; McDaniel, 3; Rosemont, 2; St. John Fisher, 2; Texas Lutheran, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Nebraska Wesleyan, 1; Rochester, 1; Williams, 1.

NAIA

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

NAIA Tournament Finish

1

Coastal Georgia (2)

146

Runner-Up

2

Texas Wesleyan (4)

144

Champion

3

Oklahoma City

140

3

4

Keiser

131

4

5

British Columbia

114

T-5

6

South Carolina Beaufort

111

T-5

7

Rocky Mountain College

97

7

8

Dalton State

95

Missed Cut

9

Taylor

92

T-9

10

William Woods

91

T-9

11

Northwestern Ohio

85

8

12

Johnson & Wales (FL)

84

12

13

Wayland Baptist

76

11

14

Ottawa (AZ)

58

DNQ

15

Point

55

Missed Cut

16

William Carey

50

17

17

Thomas University (GA)

44

14

18

Missouri Valley College

38

15

19

Kansas Wesleyan

37

13

20

Oregon Tech

35

Missed Cut

21

Bellevue University (NE)

30

16

22

Truett-McConnell

28

Missed Cut

23

Victoria (BC)

27

Missed Cut

24

Morningside

18

Missed Cut

25

Our Lady of the Lake

17

Missed Cut

Others Receiving Votes: Park (MO), 11; Lindsey Wilson College, 10; Mount Mercy, 9; SCAD Savannah, 9; Southeastern (FL), 8; Bethany College (KS), 7; Holy Cross College, 7; Northwestern College (IA), 7; Columbia College, 6; Cumberland University, 6; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (AZ), 5; Mobile, 5; Menlo, 4; Arizona Christian, 3;  Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 3;  Cardinal Stritch, 2; The Masters University, 2; Carroll College (MT), 1; Northwest Christian, 1; St. Ambrose, 1.

NJCAA Division I

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

NJCAA D1 Tournament Finish

1

Midland (2)

52

3

2

Central Alabama (4)

51

Champion

3

Indian Hills

48

Runner-Up

4

New Mexico JC

39

4

5

Eastern Florida State

28

T-7

6

Iowa Western

24

T-7

7

Odessa

20

T-9

8

Calhoun

18

5

9

Ranger

16

6

T-10

Hutchinson

11

12

T-10

Wallace State

11

T-9

Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 9; Dodge City, 3.

NJCAA Division II

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

NJCAA D 2 National Champ

1

South Mountain (7)

70

Champion

2

Mississippi Gulf Coast

55

3

3

Kirkwood CC

52

4

4

Walters State JC

49

Runner-Up

T-5

Murray State

28

8

T-5

Parkland CC

28

5

7

Meridian

25

9

8

Black Hawk CC

21

6

9

Tyler JC

17

T-12

10

Mesa

12

DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Abraham Baldwin, 11; Rend Lake, 9; Copiah Lincoln, 4; Des Moines Area, 3; North Central Missouri College, 1.

