College golf: Texas No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Poll

After finishing last season as the runner-up to Stanford at the NCAA Championship, the University of Texas start this season at No. 1.
John Fields and his young group of Longhorns sit atop the Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Poll, followed by Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt.
Division I
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|NCAA Tournament Finish
|1
|Texas (9)
|542
|Runner-Up
|2
|Arizona State (5)
|516
|Missed Cut
|3
|Georgia Tech (2)
|446
|Missed Cut
|4
|Oklahoma State (3)
|439
|Semifinalist
|5
|Vanderbilt (1)
|430
|Semifinalist
|6
|Wake Forest
|427
|Quarterfinalist
|7
|Oklahoma
|415
|Quarterfinalist
|8
|Auburn
|386
|12
|9
|Stanford (2)
|374
|Champion
|10
|Pepperdine (1)
|319
|11
|11
|Southern California
|313
|14
|12
|Duke
|305
|Missed Cut
|13
|Georgia
|267
|Missed Cut
|14
|Texas A&M
|244
|Quarterfinalist
|15
|LSU
|236
|Missed Cut
|16
|California
|234
|10
|17
|Clemson
|223
|T-8
|18
|Texas Tech
|183
|DNQ
|19
|Illinois
|147
|Missed Cut
|20
|Baylor
|115
|Missed Cut
|21
|Alabama
|112
|DNQ
|22
|South Carolina
|107
|Missed Cut
|23
|North Carolina
|100
|Missed Cut
|24
|SMU
|93
|Quarterfinalist
|25
|Florida
|73
|DNQ
Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, 63; Florida State, 59; Liberty, 47; Louisville, 41; Tennessee, 38; North Florida, 37; UCLA, 27; BYU, 21; TCU, 21; NC State, 17; Cincinnati, 13; Tennessee Tech, 13; Iowa State, 8; UNLV, 6; Fresno State, 4; Kansas, 2; Marquette, 2; Ohio State, 2; San Diego State, 2; Virginia, 2; Arkansas State, 7; Iowa, 1; Notre Dame, 1; Oregon, 1
Division II
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
NCAA Tournament Finish
|
1
|
Lynn (14)
|
459
|
Champion
|
2
|
Barry (5)
|
448
|
Quarterfinalist
|
3
|
West Florida
|
444
|
Semifinalist
|
4
|
Florida Southern (1)
|
393
|
Semifinalist
|
5
|
Lincoln Memorial
|
333
|
Runner-Up
|
6
|
Nova Southeastern
|
318
|
DNQ
|
7
|
Chico State
|
288
|
DNQ
|
8
|
Florida Tech
|
284
|
DNQ
|
9
|
Western Washington
|
261
|
DNQ
|
10
|
St. Marys (TX)
|
213
|
DNQ
|
11
|
Missouri – St. Louis
|
210
|
10
|
12
|
Saint Leo
|
207
|
T-15
|
13
|
Cal State-Monterey Bay
|
204
|
Quarterfinalist
|
14
|
Arkansas Tech
|
196
|
Quarterfinalist
|
15
|
Oklahoma Christian
|
194
|
DNQ
|
16
|
Limestone
|
190
|
DNQ
|
17
|
Young Harris
|
179
|
DNQ
|
18
|
Carson-Newman
|
151
|
DNQ
|
19
|
South Carolina-Aiken
|
134
|
T-12
|
20
|
Rollins
|
107
|
DNQ
|
21
|
Columbus State
|
105
|
DNQ
|
22
|
Dixie State
|
77
|
9
|
23
|
Sonoma State
|
69
|
18
|
24
|
Grand Valley State
|
67
|
11
|
25
|
Newberry
|
66
|
DNQ
Others Receiving Votes: Lindenwood, 64; Indianapolis, 61; Simon Fraser, 61; Lee, 50; Trevecca Nazarene, 43; Henderson State, 42; Lander, 42; Midwestern State, 42; Georgia Southwestern State, 36; Voldosta State, 34; Flagler, 33; Central Missouri, 28; Barton, 26; Queens University of Charlotte, 26; Mount Olive, 25; Clayton State, 23; Belmont Abbey, 22; West Georgia, 20; Western New Mexico, 19; Delta State, 17; UC San Diego, 14; CSU-San Bernardino, 13; Washburn, 12; St. Edwards, 11; Lenoir Rhyne, 9; Oklahoma Baptist, 9; Colorado School of Mines, 8; North Greenville, 7; St. Thomas Aquinas, 7; Winona State, 7; Catawba, 6; Christian Brothers, 6; Maryville, 6; Texas-Tyler, 6; Georgia College, 5; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 5; Walsh, 5; Coker, 4; Franklin Pierce, 4; Stanislaus State, 4; Wingate, 4; Mars Hill, 3; Newman, 3; Northeastern State, 3; Hawaii-Hilo, 2; Wayne State (MI), 2; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 1.
Division III
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
NCAA Tournament Finish
|
1
|
Illinois Wesleyan (13)
|
466
|
Champion
|
2
|
Emory (5)
|
429
|
Missed Cut
|
3
|
Huntingdon (1)
|
421
|
Runner-Up
|
4
|
Guilford
|
412
|
3
|
5
|
Methodist
|
396
|
5
|
6
|
Wittenberg
|
358
|
6
|
7
|
Carnegie Mellon
|
327
|
11
|
8
|
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|
309
|
8
|
9
|
Washington & Lee
|
276
|
Missed Cut
|
10
|
Concordia University (TX)
|
272
|
4
|
11
|
Oglethorpe
|
253
|
7
|
12
|
Hampden-Sydney
|
207
|
12
|
13
|
Redlands
|
186
|
17
|
14
|
Southwestern (TX)
|
180
|
Missed Cut
|
15
|
Saint Johns (MN)
|
179
|
Missed Cut
|
16
|
North Carolina Wesleyan
|
176
|
14
|
17
|
Trinity College (CT)
|
175
|
10
|
18
|
Hope
|
145
|
9
|
19
|
Willamette
|
138
|
13
|
20
|
Berry College
|
114
|
DNQ
|
21
|
La Verne
|
110
|
Missed Cut
|
22
|
St. Thomas (MN)
|
97
|
15
|
T-23
|
Greensboro
|
77
|
DNQ
|
T-23
|
Rhodes
|
77
|
DNQ
|
T-25
|
LaGrange
|
67
|
DNQ
|
T-25
|
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|
67
|
DNQ
Others Receiving Votes: Transylvania, 37; Sewanee: The Univ. of the South, 31; Gustavus Adolphus, 29; Babsob, 23; New York Univ., 17; Rutgers Univ.-Camden, 16; Pacific Lutheran, 11; California Lutheran, 10; Ohio Wesleyan, 9; Allegheny, 8; Aurora, 8; Kenyon College, 8; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 8; Whitworth, 8; Calvin, 6; McMurry, 6; Gettysburg College, 5; Piedmont, 4; Trine, 4; McDaniel, 3; Rosemont, 2; St. John Fisher, 2; Texas Lutheran, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Nebraska Wesleyan, 1; Rochester, 1; Williams, 1.
NAIA
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
NAIA Tournament Finish
|
1
|
Coastal Georgia (2)
|
146
|
Runner-Up
|
2
|
Texas Wesleyan (4)
|
144
|
Champion
|
3
|
Oklahoma City
|
140
|
3
|
4
|
Keiser
|
131
|
4
|
5
|
British Columbia
|
114
|
T-5
|
6
|
South Carolina Beaufort
|
111
|
T-5
|
7
|
Rocky Mountain College
|
97
|
7
|
8
|
Dalton State
|
95
|
Missed Cut
|
9
|
Taylor
|
92
|
T-9
|
10
|
William Woods
|
91
|
T-9
|
11
|
Northwestern Ohio
|
85
|
8
|
12
|
Johnson & Wales (FL)
|
84
|
12
|
13
|
Wayland Baptist
|
76
|
11
|
14
|
Ottawa (AZ)
|
58
|
DNQ
|
15
|
Point
|
55
|
Missed Cut
|
16
|
William Carey
|
50
|
17
|
17
|
Thomas University (GA)
|
44
|
14
|
18
|
Missouri Valley College
|
38
|
15
|
19
|
Kansas Wesleyan
|
37
|
13
|
20
|
Oregon Tech
|
35
|
Missed Cut
|
21
|
Bellevue University (NE)
|
30
|
16
|
22
|
Truett-McConnell
|
28
|
Missed Cut
|
23
|
Victoria (BC)
|
27
|
Missed Cut
|
24
|
Morningside
|
18
|
Missed Cut
|
25
|
Our Lady of the Lake
|
17
|
Missed Cut
Others Receiving Votes: Park (MO), 11; Lindsey Wilson College, 10; Mount Mercy, 9; SCAD Savannah, 9; Southeastern (FL), 8; Bethany College (KS), 7; Holy Cross College, 7; Northwestern College (IA), 7; Columbia College, 6; Cumberland University, 6; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (AZ), 5; Mobile, 5; Menlo, 4; Arizona Christian, 3; Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 3; Cardinal Stritch, 2; The Masters University, 2; Carroll College (MT), 1; Northwest Christian, 1; St. Ambrose, 1.
NJCAA Division I
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
NJCAA D1 Tournament Finish
|
1
|
Midland (2)
|
52
|
3
|
2
|
Central Alabama (4)
|
51
|
Champion
|
3
|
Indian Hills
|
48
|
Runner-Up
|
4
|
New Mexico JC
|
39
|
4
|
5
|
Eastern Florida State
|
28
|
T-7
|
6
|
Iowa Western
|
24
|
T-7
|
7
|
Odessa
|
20
|
T-9
|
8
|
Calhoun
|
18
|
5
|
9
|
Ranger
|
16
|
6
|
T-10
|
Hutchinson
|
11
|
12
|
T-10
|
Wallace State
|
11
|
T-9
Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 9; Dodge City, 3.
NJCAA Division II
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
NJCAA D 2 National Champ
|
1
|
South Mountain (7)
|
70
|
Champion
|
2
|
Mississippi Gulf Coast
|
55
|
3
|
3
|
Kirkwood CC
|
52
|
4
|
4
|
Walters State JC
|
49
|
Runner-Up
|
T-5
|
Murray State
|
28
|
8
|
T-5
|
Parkland CC
|
28
|
5
|
7
|
Meridian
|
25
|
9
|
8
|
Black Hawk CC
|
21
|
6
|
9
|
Tyler JC
|
17
|
T-12
|
10
|
Mesa
|
12
|
DNQ
Others Receiving Votes: Abraham Baldwin, 11; Rend Lake, 9; Copiah Lincoln, 4; Des Moines Area, 3; North Central Missouri College, 1.
