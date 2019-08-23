Tour Championship: Brooks Koepka leads after two rounds at East Lake

ATLANTA — Brooks Koepka made a short birdie putt on 18 to take a one-shot lead at 13-under after two rounds at the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Koepka went for the green in two but couldn’t drain his eagle putt. He was trying to match playing partner Xander Schauffele, who made his eagle putt to get to 11-under.

But sitting one shot back of Koepka at 12-under are Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, who made birdie on the last to end his round on a high note.

Thomas had missed a four-foot birdie putt on 18 that would have put him in a tie with Koepka heading into the weekend.

Schauffele slid down the leaderboard Friday with three bogeys but the eagle at the last gave him an under-par round of 69. Patrick Cantlay is sixth at 7-under.

Rory McIlroy, T-2 at 12 under, said "I rode my luck" on his birdie on 18 which tied him with Thomas.

The round of the day was the 64 posted by Chez Reavie, thanks to first ace of the Tour Championship and the tournament’s first ever ace on the ninth hole

Reavie used a 3-iron hybrid to land the ball on the front edge of the 230-yard 9th, then watched it roll right into the hole.

During an 86-minute weather delay during the second round, Reavie told Golf Channel the ace, the 35th on the PGA Tour this season and Reavie’s fourth in PGA Tour events, was the 21st in his playing career.

Gary Woodland, who was 5-under entering Friday, triple bogeyed the 18th hole when his third shot from the right rough landed behind the 18th green. Woodland took a penalty and then sent his ball back to the right rough. He finished the day 3-over 73 and sits T-15 at 2 under overall.