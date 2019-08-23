Tour Championship: Chez Reavie records first hole-in-one on 9th hole in event history

Chez Reavie finished the front nine 5 under Friday at the Tour Championship after his ace on the uphill par-3 9th hole at East Lake Golf Club.

Paired with Louis Oosthuizen for the second round, Reavie used a 3-iron hybrid to land the ball on the front edge of the 230-yard 9th, where it rolled perfectly into the hole.

The hole-in-one was the 35th on the PGA Tour this season and Reavie’s fourth in PGA Tour events. Reavie’s previous aces came at the 2012 Farmers Insurance Open, 2012 AT&T National and 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii.

The hole-in-one, the first of this week’s Tour Championship, got Reavie to 5 under, five strokes behind the leaders. The ace is also the first on the ninth hole — previously the 18th hole at East Lake until 2016 — in tournament history.

Reavie, who had four birdies and a bogey earlier Friday, is coming off an opening-round 71.