Tour Championship: Round 2 live blog, updates, tee times

Justin Thomas entered the Tour Championship with a two-shot advantage.

By the end of play on Thursday, his lead was gone.

Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele joined Thomas in a three-way tie for the lead at 10-under after the first round. Schauffele mowed through East Lake and marched to a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the opening round of the final event of the PGA Tour season and the FedEx Cup Championship.

Koepka countered with a 3-under 67 after starting the day in third place and three strokes back of Thomas at 7-under, who settled for an even-par 70.

Friday Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Tee Time Players 12 p.m. Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker 12:10 p.m. Webb Simpson, Jason Kokrak 12:20 p.m. Marc Leishman, Dustin Johnson 12:30 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie 12:40 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner 12:50 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer 1 p.m. Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau 1:10 p.m. Corey Conners, Tony Finau 1:20 p.m. Sungjae Im, Justin Rose 1:30 p.m. Adam Scott, Gary Woodland 1:40 p.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 1:50 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey 2 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay 2:10 p.m. Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy 2:05 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka

TV/Streaming Schedule

Friday

Golf Channel: 1 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1 – 2 :30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30 – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 2 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12 – 1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)