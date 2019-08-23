Tour Championship: Round 2 live blog, updates, tee times

Justin Thomas entered the Tour Championship with a two-shot advantage.
By the end of play on Thursday, his lead was gone.
Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele joined Thomas in a three-way tie for the lead at 10-under after the first round. Schauffele mowed through East Lake and marched to a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the opening round of the final event of the PGA Tour season and the FedEx Cup Championship.
Koepka countered with a 3-under 67 after starting the day in third place and three strokes back of Thomas at 7-under, who settled for an even-par 70.
Friday Tee Times
All times are Eastern.
|Tee Time
|Players
|12 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker
|12:10 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Jason Kokrak
|12:20 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Dustin Johnson
|12:30 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie
|12:40 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner
|12:50 p.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer
|1 p.m.
|Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau
|1:10 p.m.
|Corey Conners, Tony Finau
|1:20 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
|1:30 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Gary Woodland
|1:40 p.m.
|Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
|1:50 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey
|2 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay
|2:10 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy
|2:05 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka
TV/Streaming Schedule
Friday
Golf Channel: 1 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Featured Groups)
PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1 – 2 :30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30 – 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 2 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Sunday
Golf Channel: 12 – 1:30 p.m.
NBC: 1:30 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
