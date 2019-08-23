Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, TV info, viewer's guide

The Tour Championship continues on Saturday at East Lake Golf Club.
Brooks Koepka made a short birdie putt on 18 to take the lead at 13-under entering the third round. He leads Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy by one shot. Xander Schauffele eagled the last hole to give him an under-par round of 69 and finish solo fourth at 11-under.
The winner of the Tour Championship earns $15 million and the 2019 FedEx Cup as season champion. The runner-up gets $5 million. Not too shabby. But one shot could equal a $10 million loss or gain.
The $45 million up for grabs this weekend in Atlanta is FedEx Cup bonus money and does not count toward a player’s official PGA Tour season earnings. The first-place prize and overall purse are the largest single-event payouts in PGA Tour history.
With only 30 golfers in the field, the tee times are compressed to accommodate the scheduled programming on Golf Channel.
Tour Championship, Round 3 tee times
All times are Eastern.
1st Tee – Saturday
|Tee Time
|Players
|1 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover
|1:10 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
|1:20 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III
|1:30 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose
|1:40 p.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson
|1:50 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner
|2 p.m.
|Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
|2:10 p.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Tommy Fleetwood
|2:20 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im
|2:30 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Jon Rahm
|2:40 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott
|2:50 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Patrick Reed
|3 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay
|3:10 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
|3:20 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas
Tour Championship TV/Streaming Schedule
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1 – 2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30 – 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 2 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Sunday
Golf Channel: 12 – 1:30 p.m.
NBC: 1:30 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
