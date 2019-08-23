Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, TV info, viewer's guide

The Tour Championship continues on Saturday at East Lake Golf Club.

Brooks Koepka made a short birdie putt on 18 to take the lead at 13-under entering the third round. He leads Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy by one shot. Xander Schauffele eagled the last hole to give him an under-par round of 69 and finish solo fourth at 11-under.

The winner of the Tour Championship earns $15 million and the 2019 FedEx Cup as season champion. The runner-up gets $5 million. Not too shabby. But one shot could equal a $10 million loss or gain.

The $45 million up for grabs this weekend in Atlanta is FedEx Cup bonus money and does not count toward a player’s official PGA Tour season earnings. The first-place prize and overall purse are the largest single-event payouts in PGA Tour history.

With only 30 golfers in the field, the tee times are compressed to accommodate the scheduled programming on Golf Channel.

Tour Championship, Round 3 tee times

All times are Eastern.

1st Tee – Saturday

Tee Time Players 1 p.m. Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover 1:10 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker 1:20 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III 1:30 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose 1:40 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson 1:50 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner 2 p.m. Corey Conners, Gary Woodland 2:10 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Tommy Fleetwood 2:20 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im 2:30 p.m. Tony Finau, Jon Rahm 2:40 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott 2:50 p.m. Chez Reavie, Patrick Reed 3 p.m. Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay 3:10 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 3:20 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

Tour Championship TV/Streaming Schedule

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1 – 2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30 – 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 2 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12 – 1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)