Erik van Rooyen shoots Saturday 64, leads by one at Scandinavian Invitation

By August 24, 2019 5:17 pm

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — South African golfer Erik van Rooyen birdied five of his last six holes to shoot a 6-under 64 on Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Invitation.

Van Rooyen is bidding to win his first European Tour title after posting two second-place finishes among five top-10s this season, his first on the circuit since graduating from the second-tier Challenge Tour.

He was on 13-under 197 overall after the third round, one clear of Matt Fitzpatrick of England (69), Ashun Wu of China (67) and Wade Ormsby (65).

LEADERBOARD: Scandinavian Invitation

Henrik Stenson, playing in his native Sweden, shot a 69 and is in a five-way tie for fifth place on 10 under.

