CP Women's Open: Jin Young Ko, Nicole Broch Larsen share lead entering final round

Jin Young Ko and Nicole Broch Larsen share the lead at 18 under after both shot 65 in the third round at the CP Women’s Open.

Ko, No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings, had a clean scorecard Saturday at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario, recording seven birdies. Larsen had five birdies and a bogey on 10, but made up for her only mistake of the day with an eagle on the par-5 14th.

Canadian Brooke Henderson trails the leaders by two strokes at 16 under. Henderson, who began the day at 9 under, stumbled early with bogeys on 4 and 6, but got on track beginning with the eighth hole. Henderson totaled seven birdies— five on the back nine— and an eagle on 12.

In solo fourth at 13 under is Wei-Ling Hsu followed by a three-way tie for fifth at 12 under between Nasa Hataoka, Amy Olson and Pajaree Anannarukarn.