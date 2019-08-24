Lightning strikes at Tour Championship, six fans injured, golf suspended till Sunday

ATLANTA – Four fans were injured on Saturday when a bolt of lightning struck the grounds at the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour released a statement saying EMT treated six fans in total and transported them immediately for further medical assistance. It also said that according to its latest report, their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Third-round play has been suspended and will resume at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ambulances drove past the clubhouse at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday afternoon, heading toward an area where the massive bolt of lightning shook the grounds at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Play had been suspended for about 30 minutes at that point but fans were still littered around the property.

The lightning bolt struck a tree near the 15th green/16th hole and was so loud that multiple players surveying the grounds from a clubhouse balcony visibly shook when it made a huge cracking sound.

This video shows a slo-mo version of the strike.

NBC just showed a lightning strike out at the #TOURChampionship at East Lake that injured possibly 4. This is a slow motion shot of their coverage. Wow! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Z1ARb6a8q — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) August 24, 2019

Only two groups had completed the third round prior to the weather delay.

At about 5:30 p.m. ET, it was announced that golf was being suspended for the day.

