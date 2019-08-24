Tour Championship: Round 3 updates, tee times, TV info

Brooks Koepka made a short birdie putt on the 18th hole to take the lead at 13 under entering the third round. He leads Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy by one shot.
Xander Schauffele, who shared the lead with Koepka and Thomas entering the second round, slid down the leaderboard Friday with three bogeys, but an eagle on the last hole gave him a 1-under 69. Schauffele sits in fourth at 11 under.
Follow below for updates all day from East Lake.
Tour Championship Live Blog
Tour Championship Round 3 Tee Times
All times are Eastern.
1st Tee – Saturday
|Tee Time
|Players
|1 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover
|1:10 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
|1:20 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III
|1:30 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose
|1:40 p.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson
|1:50 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner
|2 p.m.
|Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
|2:10 p.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Tommy Fleetwood
|2:20 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im
|2:30 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Jon Rahm
|2:40 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott
|2:50 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, PAtrick Reed
|3 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay
|3:10 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
|3:20 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas
TV/Streaming Schedule
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1 – 2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30 – 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 2 – 7 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Sunday
Golf Channel: 12 – 1:30 p.m.
NBC: 1:30 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
