Tour Championship: Round 3 updates, tee times, TV info

Brooks Koepka made a short birdie putt on the 18th hole to take the lead at 13 under entering the third round. He leads Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy by one shot.

Xander Schauffele, who shared the lead with Koepka and Thomas entering the second round, slid down the leaderboard Friday with three bogeys, but an eagle on the last hole gave him a 1-under 69. Schauffele sits in fourth at 11 under.

Follow below for updates all day from East Lake.

Tour Championship Live Blog

Tour Championship Round 3 Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

1st Tee – Saturday