Viktor Hovland takes one-shot lead into final round at Boise Open

Viktor Hovland made birdie on four of his first five holes Saturday and finished with a 7-under-par 64 to take a one-shot lead at the Boise Open.

Hovland added three more birdies on the back nine to get to 15 under after 54 holes. He leads Rob Oppenheim and Bronson Burgoon by one. Oppenheim shot a 61 with back-to-back eagles on the second and third holes at Hillcrest Country Club.

The Boise Open is the second of three events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Next week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National GC outside Evansville, Ind., will decide 25 players who will earn their PGA Tour cards through the Finals.

The top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list have already earned PGA Tour cards for next season.

Hovland seeks to earn his card and join fellow rookies Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa on the PGA Tour next season. He was the low amateur at the U.S. Open (T-12) and finished fourth in the Wyndham Championship after turning pro. Hovland entered the day tied for 10th.