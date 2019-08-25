2 up, 2 down: Rory McIlroy hits a walk-off to finish season on top at Tour Championship

Golfweek takes a look at who’s up and who’s down each week on the three major golf tours. Here are the latest rankings for men and women.

The Golfweek/Sagarin ranking for each player is in parentheses.

PGA Tour

2 Up

Rory McIlroy (2)

With two wins already under his belt amid one of the greatest statistical seasons in two decades, McIlroy finished in style and thrilled the suits at PGA Tour headquarters by running away from the field to take home the FedEx Cup for the second time. Coupled with a Players Championship, it’s hard to believe McIlroy’s major drought will continue through 2020.

Paul Casey (13)

The Englishman picked up his third PGA Tour win earlier this season and kept it going all the way to East Lake, where he had the third-best score of the week at 7 under and finished solo fifth due to the modified scoring format. Doesn’t hurt that it came with a $2.5 million check.

2 Down

Dustin Johnson (4)

Finished tied for last with Lucas Glover at 10 over in modified scoring and actually shot 13 over, three shots worse than anyone else in the field. DJ said he’s mentally drained and needs a break coming off what’s been his most fruitless eight-tournament stretch in more than a decade.

Patrick Cantlay (1)

Began the week just two shots off the lead and never made any sort of move. He ended it 19 shots behind McIlroy having missed out on a great chance at the biggest payday of his career. We’re confident he’ll be back at East Lake next year, but Cantlay’s was too good to end on a down note.

LPGA

2 Up

Brooke Henderson (10)

Did you see that back-nine 29 on Saturday? All of Canada sure did. Henderson came up short this time at the CP Women’s Open, finishing in a share of third, but showed great moxie in her title defense. A non-factor at the majors this season, she needed that boost despite two victories in 2019.

Jane Park (98)

Second consecutive top-15 finish on the LPGA gives Park a much-needed jump up the money list. (She was 106th going into the CP Women’s Open. The top 100 keep their cards.) The former U.S. Women’s Amateur champ and UCLA standout shot 68-66 over the weekend.

2 Down

Maria Fassi (64)

Rode incredible momentum onto the LPGA after winning the NCAA Championship and capturing the hearts of golf fans with her runner-up finish at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. But her game has hit the skids. Missed her sixth consecutive cut in Canada. Currently ranks 87th on the money list.

Jaye Marie Green (140)

Make it four missed cuts in a row for Green, who took 30 or more putts each day in Canada and hit only 12 greens per round. Green failed to keep the momentum going after that terrific run at the U.S. Women’s Open in Charleston, S.C., where she tied for fifth. Ranks 131st in putting on tour.

Euro Tour

2 Up

Erik Van Rooyen (71)

Finally gets his first European win by edging out Matt Fitzpatrick to win the Scandinavian Invitation. The former Minnesota player did it in style too, holing an 18-foot birdie putt on the last to win by one. It’s what he deserves after a stellar year that had already included two seconds. Van Rooyen is averaging 28.85 putts per round this season, and hitting 70.02 percent of greens in regulation. It all adds up to ninth on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (24)

A victory surely has to be just around the corner for the Englishman. His second place finish in the Scandinavian Invitation was his third runner-up of the season. The one time Northwestern student has won at least once in his past four season. His greens in regulation and putting numbers are better than Van Rooyen’s. The five-time European Tour winner is averaging 28.05 putts per round and hitting 73.99 percent of greens. More importantly, his stroke average of 68.55 tops the European circuit. No wonder he’s sixth on the money list.

2 Down

Paul Dunne (300)

Missed the cut in the Scandinavian Invitation for his sixth weekend off in his last seven tournaments. The former UAB player arrived in Sweden ranked 93rd on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai. He’s now 97th and needs to arrest that slide if he’s to avoid a trip to the Qualifying School. His two year exemption for winning the 2017 British Masters runs out this year. The 2015 GB&I Walker Cup player needs to start finding a few more fairways. He ranks 190th on Tour in that department, finding the short grass off the tee only 48.5 percent of the time.

Oliver Fisher (421)

Also had the weekend off in Sweden, his 10th MC in 17 outings this year. Fisher, the only man to shoot 59 on the European Tour, sits 110th on the Race to Dubai. He needs to stay there to have a full-time job next season, since that’s the cut off point for players retaining cards for 2020. The Englishman isn’t holing enough putts this season. His ranking in average putts per round practically equates to his tour status. He’s 109th in putts per round with 29.6 per round. He also sits 141st in scrambling and 172nd in strokes gained around the green.