Fans injured by Tour Championship lightning strike released from hospital

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed Sunday that five people were injured and transported to hospitals following two lightning strikes that hit the grounds of East Lake Golf Club during Saturday’s third round of The Tour Championship, according to a statement from the PGA Tour.

All five were released from the hospitals Saturday night.

A sixth person was treated and released at the scene on Saturday.

Play had been suspended at 4:17 p.m. Saturday due to impending storms. Two lightning strikes – one that hit the maintenance area and the other hitting a 60-foot tree – came around 4:45 p.m. People were seeking shelter around the tree by the 16th tee when lighting struck the tree and sent debris in all directions.

Play in the third round was suspended for the day. The third round resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday.