Jin Young Ko wins CP Women's Open for fourth title this season

Walking up the 18th hole on Sunday at the CP Women’s Open, Jin Young Ko turned to Brooke Henderson and said, “This crowd is for you.”

Never mind that the World No. 1 was running away with the title. Ko, who is as gracious as she is consistent, wanted Canada’s beloved sports star to have her due.

Henderson begged to differ, saying the reception was for Ko, whose sparkling 25-under, bogey-free performance gave her a five-shot victory.

“So, yeah, I like Brooke,” said Ko, laughing.

Ko, the first player to win four times in a season since Ariya Jutanugarn and Lydia Ko in 2016, didn’t even play a practice round at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ont., before Thursday’s opening round. Just nine holes in the Wednesday pro-am. And her veteran caddie, David Brooker, arrived in Canada on Wednesday evening. He walked the course on Thursday morning before Ko’s afternoon tee time.

Apparently practice rounds are overrated.

Especially for a player who makes the game look so effortless. Even when Ko hit a 3-wood into the woods on the par-5 ninth, she still managed to get up and down and make par after taking an unplayable.

“It was huge par I think,” she said.

Ko hasn’t made a bogey on the LPGA in her last 106 holes. She became the first player since Inbee Park in 2015 to win a 72-hole tournament without a bogey.

Nicole Broch Larsen changed the course of the rest of her season with a runner-up finish. She came into the event 86th on the money list and likely just played her way into the limit-field events on the Asian swing this fall. A closing 69 put her five shots back of Ko.

“I was a little nervous about playing with Brooke and her million fans today,” she said, “but we got through it. I just enjoyed it out there.”

After igniting all of Canada with a back-nine 29 on Saturday, Henderson couldn’t muster another fairy-tail finish on home soil. She posted a 69 in front of record crowds to claim a share of third with Lizette Salas, who matched Ko’s 64.

“I feel like I made a lot of birdies and hopefully made it pretty exciting for them,” said Henderson. “T-3, I couldn’t really ask for anything more. It would’ve been very difficult to catch Jin Young today. She shot like a million under.

“Great champion. I shot 3 under in the final round and didn’t get a sniff. Shows how great they were playing.”