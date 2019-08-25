How much money each golfer earned in the Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy won his third event of the 2019-18 PGA Tour season, his second FedEx Cup and a PGA Tour single-event record $15 million with his victory in the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Sunday.
The $45 million dispersed Sunday after play ended at East Lake was not official PGA Tour prize money, but rather FedEx Cup bonus money. Still, it was the richest tournament in PGA Tour history. And to be clear once again, this FedEx Cup bonus money is not considered part of a player’s official PGA Tour earnings for the season.
Those numbers were finalized after the BMW Championship last week.
There was a record $70 million available as bonus money during the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 snagged the first $10 million. Those players who finished in top 10 of the regular-season standings split that bounty. Brooks Koepka finished first and grabbed $2 million.
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Scores | Recap | Photo gallery
That left $60 million in FedEx Cup cash – $45 million of which was awarded at East Lake in the final event of the PGA Tour season and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Eight players at East Lake earned at least $1 million.
Here is a look at the unofficial payouts-per-player in FedEx Cup bonus money from the Tour Championship.
Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown
|Pos.
|Player
|Money
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|$15 million
|2.
|Xander Schauffele
|$5 million
|T3.
|Justin Thomas
|$3.5 million
|T3.
|Brooks Koepka
|$3.5 million
|5.
|Paul Casey
|$2.5 million
|6.
|Adam Scott
|$1.9 million
|7.
|Tony Final
|$1.3 million
|8.
|Chez Reavie
|$1.1 million
|T9.
|Patrick Reed
|$843,333.33
|T9.
|Kevin Kisner
|$843,333.33
|T9.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$843,333.33
|T12.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$682,500
|T12.
|Jon Rahm
|$682,500
|14.
|Jason Kokrak
|$620,000
|15.
|Gary Woodland
|$595,000
|T16.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$551,666.68
|T16.
|Webb Simpson
|$551,666.68
|T16.
|Matt Kuchar
|$551,666.68
|T19.
|Sungjae Im
|$512,500
|T19.
|Rickie Fowler
|$512,500
|T21.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|$478,000
|T21.
|Abraham Ancer
|$478,000
|T21.
|Patrick Cantlay
|$478,000
|T24.
|Marc Leishman
|$450,500
|T24.
|Brandt Snedeker
|$450,500
|T26.
|Justin Rose
|$430,000
|T26.
|Corey Conners
|$430,000
|28.
|Charles Howell III
|$415,000
|T29.
|Lucas Glover
|$400,000
|T29.
|Dustin Johnson
|$400,000
FedEx Cup Bonus Money – Nos. 31-70
Here is the FedEx Cup bonus money awarded to the golfers who reached the playoffs but did not qualify for the Tour Championship.
|Pos.
|Player
|Money
|31.
|Kevin Tway
|$200,000
|32.
|JT Poston
|$195,000
|33.
|Shane Lowry
|$190,000
|34.
|Andrew Putnam
|$186,000
|35.
|Ryan Palmer
|$183,000
|36.
|Rory Sabbatini
|$181,000
|37.
|CT Pan
|$179,000
|38.
|Harold Varner III
|$177,000
|39.
|Scott Piercy
|$175,000
|40.
|Francesco Molinari
|$173,000
|42.
|Ian Poulter
|$171,000
|42.
|Tiger Woods
|$169,000
|43.
|Billy Horschel
|$168,000
|44.
|Jordan Spieth
|$167,000
|45.
|Sung Kang
|$166,000
|46.
|Si Woo Kim
|$165,000
|47.
|Phil Mickelson
|$164,000
|48.
|Ryan Moore
|$163,000
|49.
|Vaughn Taylor
|$162,000
|50.
|Keith Mitchell
|$161,000
|51.
|Jim Furyk
|$160,000
|52.
|Adam Hadwin
|$159,000
|53.
|Byeong Hun An
|$158,000
|54.
|Jason Day
|$157,000
|55.
|Joel Dahmen
|$156,000
|56.
|JB Holmes
|$155,000
|57.
|Nate Lashley
|$154,000
|58.
|Troy Merritt
|$153,000
|59.
|Collin Morikawa
|$152,000
|60.
|Max Homa
|$151,000
|61.
|Kevin Na
|$150,000
|62.
|Cameron Champ
|$150,000
|63.
|Dylan Frittelli
|$150,000
|64.
|Wyndham Clark
|$150,000
|65.
|Emiliano Grillo
|$150,000
|66.
|Keegan Bradley
|$140,000
|67.
|Joaquin Niemann
|$140,000
|68.
|Graeme McDowell
|$140,000
|69.
|Adam Long
|$140,000
|70.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|$140,000
FedEx Bonus Money 71-150
Here is the rundown of FedEx Cup bonus money for the golfers ranked 71-150 in the Cup standings. These golfers did not make the three-event FedEx Cup Playoffs.
71: Adam Schenk, $110,000
72: Sergio Garcia, $110,000
73: Danny Lee, $110,000
74: Matthew Wolff, $110,000
75: Kevin Streelman, $110,000
76: Jhonattan Vegas, $110,000
77: Branden Grace, $110,000
78: Charley Hoffman, $110,000
79: Tyrell Hatton, $110,000
80: Chesson Hadley, $110,000
81: Bubba Watson, $110,000
82: Brian Stuard, $110,000
83: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $110,000
84: Cameron Smith, $110,000
85: Danny Willett, $110,000
86: Matt Every, $105,000
87: Russell Henley, $105,000
88: Brian Harman, $105,000
89: Michael Thompson, $105,000
90: Henrik Stenson, $105,000
91: Matt Jones, $105,000
92: Luke List, $105,000
93: Roger Sloan, $105,000
94: Sam Burns, $105,000
95: Bud Cauley, $105,000
96: Andrew Landry, $105,000
97: Nick Watney, $105,000
98: Mackenzie Hughes, $105,000
99: JJ Spaun, $105,000
100: Ryan Armour, $105,000
101: Talor Gooch, $101,000
102: Chris Stroud, $101,000
103: Kyle Stanley, $101,000
104: Brice Garnett, $101,000
105: Patrick Rodgers, $101,000
106: Cameron Tringale, $101,000
107: Sam Ryder, $101,000
108: Kyoung Hoon Lee, $101,000
109: Scott Stallings, $101,000
110: Russel Knox, $101,000
111: Denny McCarthy, $101,000
112: Scott Brown, $101,000
113: Carlos Ortiz, $101,000
114: Aaron Wise, $101,000
115: Sepp Straka, $101,000
116: Aaron Baddeley, $101,000
117: Sebastián Muñoz, $101,000
118: Peter Malnati, $101,000
119: Brian Gay, $101,000
120: Nick Taylor, $101,000
121: Martin Laird, $101,000
122: Patton Kizzire, $101,000
123: Kelly Kraft, $101,000
124: Jonas Blixt, $101,000
125: Pat Perez, $101,000
126: Richy Werenski, $70,000
127: Shawn Stefani, $70,000
128: Robert Sterb, $70,000
129: Alex Noren, $70,000
130: Austin Cook, $70,000
131: Daniel Berger, $70,000
132: Martin Trainer, $70,000
133: Peter Uihlein, $70,000
134: Wes Roach, $70,000
135: Bronson Burgoon, $70,000
136: Jason Dufner, $70,000
137: Ryan Blaum, $70,000
138: Jim Herman, $70,000
139: Dominic Bozzelli, $70,000
140: Bill Haas, $70,000
141: Johnson Wagner, $70,000
142: Roberto Castro, $70,000
143: Seamus Power, $70,000
144: Zack Sucher, $70,000
145: Beau Hossler, $70,000
146: Josh Teater, $70,000
147: Ted Potter Jr, $70,000
148: Hank Lebioda, $70,000
149: Harris English, $70,000
150: Martin Kaymer, $70,000
Comments