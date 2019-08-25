How much money each golfer earned in the Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy won his third event of the 2019-18 PGA Tour season, his second FedEx Cup and a PGA Tour single-event record $15 million with his victory in the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Sunday.

The $45 million dispersed Sunday after play ended at East Lake was not official PGA Tour prize money, but rather FedEx Cup bonus money. Still, it was the richest tournament in PGA Tour history. And to be clear once again, this FedEx Cup bonus money is not considered part of a player’s official PGA Tour earnings for the season.

Those numbers were finalized after the BMW Championship last week.

There was a record $70 million available as bonus money during the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 snagged the first $10 million. Those players who finished in top 10 of the regular-season standings split that bounty. Brooks Koepka finished first and grabbed $2 million.

That left $60 million in FedEx Cup cash – $45 million of which was awarded at East Lake in the final event of the PGA Tour season and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Eight players at East Lake earned at least $1 million.

Here is a look at the unofficial payouts-per-player in FedEx Cup bonus money from the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Pos. Player Money 1. Rory McIlroy $15 million 2. Xander Schauffele $5 million T3. Justin Thomas $3.5 million T3. Brooks Koepka $3.5 million 5. Paul Casey $2.5 million 6. Adam Scott $1.9 million 7. Tony Final $1.3 million 8. Chez Reavie $1.1 million T9. Patrick Reed $843,333.33 T9. Kevin Kisner $843,333.33 T9. Hideki Matsuyama $843,333.33 T12. Bryson DeChambeau $682,500 T12. Jon Rahm $682,500 14. Jason Kokrak $620,000 15. Gary Woodland $595,000 T16. Tommy Fleetwood $551,666.68 T16. Webb Simpson $551,666.68 T16. Matt Kuchar $551,666.68 T19. Sungjae Im $512,500 T19. Rickie Fowler $512,500 T21. Louis Oosthuizen $478,000 T21. Abraham Ancer $478,000 T21. Patrick Cantlay $478,000 T24. Marc Leishman $450,500 T24. Brandt Snedeker $450,500 T26. Justin Rose $430,000 T26. Corey Conners $430,000 28. Charles Howell III $415,000 T29. Lucas Glover $400,000 T29. Dustin Johnson $400,000

FedEx Cup Bonus Money – Nos. 31-70

Here is the FedEx Cup bonus money awarded to the golfers who reached the playoffs but did not qualify for the Tour Championship.

Pos. Player Money 31. Kevin Tway $200,000 32. JT Poston $195,000 33. Shane Lowry $190,000 34. Andrew Putnam $186,000 35. Ryan Palmer $183,000 36. Rory Sabbatini $181,000 37. CT Pan $179,000 38. Harold Varner III $177,000 39. Scott Piercy $175,000 40. Francesco Molinari $173,000 42. Ian Poulter $171,000 42. Tiger Woods $169,000 43. Billy Horschel $168,000 44. Jordan Spieth $167,000 45. Sung Kang $166,000 46. Si Woo Kim $165,000 47. Phil Mickelson $164,000 48. Ryan Moore $163,000 49. Vaughn Taylor $162,000 50. Keith Mitchell $161,000 51. Jim Furyk $160,000 52. Adam Hadwin $159,000 53. Byeong Hun An $158,000 54. Jason Day $157,000 55. Joel Dahmen $156,000 56. JB Holmes $155,000 57. Nate Lashley $154,000 58. Troy Merritt $153,000 59. Collin Morikawa $152,000 60. Max Homa $151,000 61. Kevin Na $150,000 62. Cameron Champ $150,000 63. Dylan Frittelli $150,000 64. Wyndham Clark $150,000 65. Emiliano Grillo $150,000 66. Keegan Bradley $140,000 67. Joaquin Niemann $140,000 68. Graeme McDowell $140,000 69. Adam Long $140,000 70. Rafa Cabrera Bello $140,000

FedEx Bonus Money 71-150

Here is the rundown of FedEx Cup bonus money for the golfers ranked 71-150 in the Cup standings. These golfers did not make the three-event FedEx Cup Playoffs.

71: Adam Schenk, $110,000

72: Sergio Garcia, $110,000

73: Danny Lee, $110,000

74: Matthew Wolff, $110,000

75: Kevin Streelman, $110,000

76: Jhonattan Vegas, $110,000

77: Branden Grace, $110,000

78: Charley Hoffman, $110,000

79: Tyrell Hatton, $110,000

80: Chesson Hadley, $110,000

81: Bubba Watson, $110,000

82: Brian Stuard, $110,000

83: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $110,000

84: Cameron Smith, $110,000

85: Danny Willett, $110,000

86: Matt Every, $105,000

87: Russell Henley, $105,000

88: Brian Harman, $105,000

89: Michael Thompson, $105,000

90: Henrik Stenson, $105,000

91: Matt Jones, $105,000

92: Luke List, $105,000

93: Roger Sloan, $105,000

94: Sam Burns, $105,000

95: Bud Cauley, $105,000

96: Andrew Landry, $105,000

97: Nick Watney, $105,000

98: Mackenzie Hughes, $105,000

99: JJ Spaun, $105,000

100: Ryan Armour, $105,000

101: Talor Gooch, $101,000

102: Chris Stroud, $101,000

103: Kyle Stanley, $101,000

104: Brice Garnett, $101,000

105: Patrick Rodgers, $101,000

106: Cameron Tringale, $101,000

107: Sam Ryder, $101,000

108: Kyoung Hoon Lee, $101,000

109: Scott Stallings, $101,000

110: Russel Knox, $101,000

111: Denny McCarthy, $101,000

112: Scott Brown, $101,000

113: Carlos Ortiz, $101,000

114: Aaron Wise, $101,000

115: Sepp Straka, $101,000

116: Aaron Baddeley, $101,000

117: Sebastián Muñoz, $101,000

118: Peter Malnati, $101,000

119: Brian Gay, $101,000

120: Nick Taylor, $101,000

121: Martin Laird, $101,000

122: Patton Kizzire, $101,000

123: Kelly Kraft, $101,000

124: Jonas Blixt, $101,000

125: Pat Perez, $101,000

126: Richy Werenski, $70,000

127: Shawn Stefani, $70,000

128: Robert Sterb, $70,000

129: Alex Noren, $70,000

130: Austin Cook, $70,000

131: Daniel Berger, $70,000

132: Martin Trainer, $70,000

133: Peter Uihlein, $70,000

134: Wes Roach, $70,000

135: Bronson Burgoon, $70,000

136: Jason Dufner, $70,000

137: Ryan Blaum, $70,000

138: Jim Herman, $70,000

139: Dominic Bozzelli, $70,000

140: Bill Haas, $70,000

141: Johnson Wagner, $70,000

142: Roberto Castro, $70,000

143: Seamus Power, $70,000

144: Zack Sucher, $70,000

145: Beau Hossler, $70,000

146: Josh Teater, $70,000

147: Ted Potter Jr, $70,000

148: Hank Lebioda, $70,000

149: Harris English, $70,000

150: Martin Kaymer, $70,000

