Tour Championship: Brooks Koepka leads Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele by 1

ATLANTA – It’s down to a five-horse race for $15 million and the FedEx Cup.

Brooks Koepka moved into the lead at 15 under through 54 holes of the Tour Championship as the third round was completed Sunday morning. Play resumed at 8 a.m. after Saturday’s third round was suspended following lightning strikes that rattled the grounds at East Lake Golf Club. Five people were injured and taken to local hospitals. All were released Saturday night. A sixth person was injured and released at the scene.

Under cloudy skies amidst cooler temperatures, Koepka played 13 holes Sunday morning to complete his 2-under-par 68 to take a 1-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. The world No. 1 played his 13 holes in 4 under, finishing off with a birdie on the last.

Koepka said he won’t have any problems not thinking about the $15 million in the final round.

“That’s easy for me,” the four-time major winner said. “I’ll just go play golf. I was born to play golf.”

McIlroy, the 2016 FedEx Cup champion, was 3 under over his 13 holes to finish with a 68. Schauffele, the 2017 Tour Championship winner, aced the par-3 ninth with a 5-iron from 240 yards. He was 4 under over his 13 holes and shot 67.

Justin Thomas, the 2017 FedEx Cup champion, was the overnight leader by one but fell four behind Koepka. He stumbled on the par-4 16th when he hit a semi-shank and then watched as his first chip rolled back to his feet. He eventually made triple-bogey 7 and finished his 13 holes at 1 over en route to a 71.

Thomas is tied with Paul Casey, who played his 12 holes in 2 under and shot 68.

Hideki Matsuyama (66), Jon Rahm (68) and Chez Reavie (70) are the nearest competitors to the top 5. They each are at 6 under, five shots behind Thomas and Casey and nine shots behind Koepka.