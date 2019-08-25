U.S. Senior Amateur: 3 golfers share medalist honors for the first time in 52 years

Dean Channell, Doug Hanzel and Michael McCoy finished the 36-hole stroke-play portion of the U.S. Senior Amateur tied at 2-under 142 Sunday at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, N.C.

They will share medalist honors.

The accomplishment of the three golfers, who finished one stroke ahead of two other players, marks the third time in history and first time in 52 years that three players will share medalist honors at the event.

McCoy, 56, could have earned sole medalist honors on the ninth hole— his final hole of the day— but a 4-foot putt missed the lip of the cup and he settled for a final-round 70.

“I just kind of misread it,” the 2013 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion said. “I saw Duke (Delcher’s putt) go right and I was going to play it right in the middle of the hole. It did go a little right so that was disappointing.”

The cut for match play, which begins Monday, was at 8 over. The Round of 64 begins Monday at 7:50 a.m. ET after nine players compete for three playoff spots in match-play earlier Monday at 7:15 a.m.