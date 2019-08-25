Viktor Hovland earns PGA Tour card by finishing T-2 at Boise Open

Viktor Hovland took a different professional path than his former college cohorts Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa, but all roads now lead to the PGA Tour for the always-smiling Norwegian.

After tying for second at the Boise Open in the second of three events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the much-heralded rookie from Oklahoma State has locked up his Tour card for the 2019-20 season. Hovland shot a 3-under 68 with a birdie on the last in the final round to finish at 18 under.

Brandon Hagy shot a 64 to take a share of second alongside Hovland, one shot behind winner Matthew NeSmith.

Earlier this season Hovland earned low-amateur honors at both the Masters and U.S. Open. At Pebble Beach, the 21-year-old set a 72-hole scoring record for an amateur in the U.S. Open with a 4-under 280, breaking Jack Nicklaus’ mark of 282 set in 1960.

Hovland turned pro at the Travelers Championship in June and finished T-54. He followed that performance with consecutive T-13 finishes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and 3M Open, respectively. He closed out his PGA Tour season with a T-16 at the John Deere Classic and followed up with his first top-5 result. At the Wyndham he finished fourth thanks to four sub-66 rounds.

Despite a stellar start to his professional career, Hovland was forced to earn his card the hard way via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Hovland finished T-11 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the first event of the finals.