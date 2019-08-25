Tour Championship: Watch Xander Schauffele make first hole-in-one

With $15 million on the line, why even bother with putting?

After the third round of the Tour Championship was suspended Saturday afternoon, play resumed on Sunday morning and Xander Schauffele got off to a hot start.

The four-time PGA Tour winner made the second hole-in-one of the week in the continuation of the third round, making an ace on the par-3, 240-yard ninth hole at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club. Earlier this week, Chez Reavie recorded the first ever hole-in-one on No. 9 in tournament history. Schauffele’s ace on Sunday morning was the 36th hole-in-one this season on the PGA Tour. Schauffele said it was the first of his career.

Schauffele carded a 3-under 67 to walk off the course tied for the lead at 14 under with Rory McIlroy. Playing in the last group, Brooks Koepka made birdie on the 18th to get to 15 under.