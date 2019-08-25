Rory McIlroy wins Tour Championship by four shots, bags $15 million prize

ATLANTA – Rory McIlroy joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice with a commanding performance Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in the season-ending Tour Championship.

And he bagged the largest check in golf history – $15 million.

Under cloudy skies amidst unseasonably cool temperatures for Hotlanta, McIlroy, who started the week five shots out of the lead because of the new staggered scoring format, shot a final-round 4-under-par 66 to finish at 18 under.

McIlroy finished four shots ahead of Xander Schauffele, who came home with a 70. Earlier in the day during completion of the storm-delayed third round, Schauffele made an ace on the ninth hole using a 5-iron from 240 yards. He won $5 million for finishing second in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, the only other player besides McIlroy to win three times this season, led by one with 12 holes to play. But he lost his golf ball when he drove into the trees on the seventh – that was a pretty expensive lost ball – and took double bogey 6 while McIlroy took the outright lead with a birdie from 22 feet.

Koepka also made three consecutive bogeys on the back nine and finished with a 72 in a tie for third with Justin Thomas.

McIlroy also won the FedEx Cup in 2016 and captured the Tour Championship on the same day. Woods won the initial postseason gathering in 2007 and in 2009.

It was McIlroy’s 14th top-10 in 19 starts this year on the PGA Tour. Earlier this season he won the Tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, and the RBC Canadian Open. He has 17 Tour titles.

McIlroy registered 28 drives of 320 yards or longer during the tournament. His short game was just as impressive, especially his work on the greens. One of his biggest putts came on the par-4 16th, where he dropped an 8-footer to save par. He had made bogeys on his previous two holes.

He then canned a 15-footer for a huge birdie on the next hole.

Thomas, who began the tournament with a two-shot lead after he took the lead in the FedEx Cup Playoffs with his win in last week’s BMW Championship, closed with a 68.