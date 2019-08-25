Tour Championship Final Round Live Blog: Koepka, McIlroy tee off at East Lake

The season-long race for the FedEx Cup all comes down to this.

With the $15 million FedEx Cup top prize up for grabs, Brooks Koepka enters Sunday’s final round of the Tour Championship with a one-shot lead over both Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 15-under par. Paul Casey and Justin Thomas, T-4 at 11 under, round out the top five.

Among the golfers to tee off earlier in the final round, Justin Rose began the round with some momentum on the front nine, recording four birdies— three in a row— through seven holes, but a quadruple bogey on 8 sent him tumbling to T-25 at 1 over.

After the third round was suspended Saturday afternoon, play resumed on Sunday morning and Schauffele got off to a hot start, making the second ace of the week at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club and the first of his career.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Photos | Scores | Purse

Follow below for updates all day from East Lake.

Tour Championship Live Blog

Tour Championship Sunday Tee Times

All times are Eastern

Tee Time Players 11:50 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Lucas Glover 12 p.m. Charles Howell III, Marc Leishman 12:10 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose 12:20 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im 12:30 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler 12:40 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer 12:50 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners 1 p.m. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson 1:10 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland 1:20 p.m. Tony Finau, Adam Scott 1:30 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau 1:40 p.m. Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie 1:50 p.m. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama 2 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey 2:10 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

TV/Streaming Schedule

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12 – 1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)