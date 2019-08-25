Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Tour Championship

The gear Rory McIlroy used to win the 2019 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft; TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (4), P730 (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper
BALL: TaylorMade TP5
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
