Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade gap wedge David Dusek/Golfweek

Equipment

By August 25, 2019 5:49 pm

The gear Rory McIlroy used to win the 2019 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft;  TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (4), P730 (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

