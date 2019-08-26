College golf: Golfweek Preseason Men’s Rankings

The 2019-20 college golf season is upon us, and with that comes Golfweek’s Division I Men’s Preseason rankings.

The University of Texas finished in the top-5 in 11-of-13 events last season, with a worst finish of T-7 among a loaded field at the Valspar Collegiate. At the NCAA Championship, Texas made an impressive match play run through Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on the same day in order to advance to the final match against Stanford, which Texas lost 3-2.

The Longhorns boast a young core of talent and return a trio of sophomores in world No. 1 amateur Cole Hammer and twins Parker and Pierceson Coody and sit atop our preseason rankings.

Here’s how we see the top 30 teams stacking up as the college golf season tees off (2018-19 finish in parentheses).

Preseason top ten

1. Texas (2)

Lost NCAA championship match to Stanford, but youthful Longhorns are a year older and are the team to beat.

2. Pepperdine (16)

Waves will see senior Sahith Theegala return after missing last year to join a loaded lineup.

3. Arizona State (5)

Sun Devils might be deepest team in college golf with top six returning golfers and all six in preseason top 100.

4. Georgia Tech (7)

Maybe best one-two punch in the game with Luke Schniederjans and Andy Ogletree leading an experienced Yellow Jackets squad.

5. Oklahoma (6)

Sooners see four top-100 players return from last year’s team that advanced to match play for fourth consecutive year.

6. Wake Forest (4)

Veteran group that racked up five wins last year returns four of top five players for another run.

7. Georgia (12)

Bulldogs on steady climb back towards the top the past few years, and the starting lineup returns.

8. Auburn (13)

Tigers add a good freshman class.

9. Illinois (23)

Illini return starting five and is no stranger to early-season predictions.

10. SMU (39)

With starting lineup returning, last year’s deep run at NCAAs should ignite the Mustangs.

Preseason teams 11-30

11. Vanderbilt (3)

12. Louisville (25)

13. LSU (15)

14. North Carolina (26)

15. Duke (8)

16. Tennessee (31)

17. Arkansas (30)

18. Baylor (22)

19. Stanford (11)

20. Texas A&M (20)

21. Clemson (17)

22. Texas Tech (19)

23. Campbell (34)

24. Liberty (21)

25. Iowa State (36)

26. South Florida (37)

27. Florida State (27)

28. Kansas (40)

29. UCLA (29)

30. Arkansas State (42)