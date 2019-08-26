Solheim Cup: Juli Inkster's final picks for the U.S. team are in

Not surprisingly, Juli Inkster went with experience to round out her 2019 U.S. team, selecting Morgan Pressel and Stacy Lewis as her two captain’s picks.

“Really both Morgan and Stacy, they kind of filled what I needed on my team,” said Inkster Monday morning on Golf Channel. “I have a lot of rookies. I have a lot of players who have played one year. I needed a little veteran leadership and I think I can, I know I can, rely on them.”

The Solheim Cup will be staged Sept. 13-15 at Gleneagles in Scotland. Only two of the 10 players who automatically qualified for the U.S. team have experience overseas (Lexi Thompson and Lizette Salas). Five players are Solheim rookies: Nelly Korda, Marina Alex, Megan Khang, Brittany Altomare and Annie Park.

Three of Inkster’s “veterans” have played only one time.

That’s where the picks stand out.

Pressel, 31, played in every Cup from 2007 to 2015 and holds an overall record of 10-7-2. Her singles record of 4-1-0 includes impressive victories over Annika Sorenstam, Anna Nordqvist and Catriona Matthew.

Pressel made a strong run at the recent AIG Women’s British Open, collecting her fourth top 10 of the season.

“I’ve been on the outside for so long,” said a pleased Pressel, who noted that she was trying to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open while the team had a bonding session earlier this year.

Lewis, who played most of the last two years either pregnant or traveling with an infant, doesn’t have the most sterling Solheim record, 5-10-1, but she does bring a boatload of experience. The former No. 1 said she was pleasantly surprised to get Inkster’s call Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve tried to stay out of Juli’s hair the last week,” said Lewis. “I wanted her to make the decision she needed to make and not lobby for a pick.”

Familiar faces that won’t be on this year’s team include: Cristie Kerr, Michelle Wie, Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome, Gerina Piller, Angela Stanford and Brittany Lang.

Kerr, 41, has played on every U.S. team since 2002.

“If I saw any light at the end of the tunnel I probably would’ve picked her in a heartbeat,” said Inkster of Kerr, “but she understood. She handled it like a champion.”

Team USA

Lexi Thompson

Nelly Korda

Danielle Kang

Lizette Salas

Jessica Korda

Marina Alex

Megan Khang

Brittany Altomare

Angel Yin

Annie Park

Morgan Pressel

Stacy Lewis