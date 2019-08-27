Golfweek's Top 10 freshmen to watch in men's college golf 2019-20

Every year there’s a college freshman who bursts on the scene and surprises us all with his talent and poise.

While it usually takes a few events into the season for that player to emerge, this year you’ll need to look no further than Florida’s Ricky Castillo.

The Yorba Linda, Calif., native had a strong, consistent summer of amateur events, culminating in a Round of 16 appearance at the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst, where he earned the No. 2 seed after stroke play. A two-time AJGA Rolex First Team All-American, Castillo finished third at the Western Amateur, fifth at the North and South Amateur and is an alternate for the 2019 U.S. Walker Cup team.

All that said, Castillo isn’t the only young player worth keeping an eye on this season. Meet the rest of Golfweek’s men’s preseason ten freshmen to watch.

Editor’s note: The players are listed alphabetically.

Connor Creasy, Georgia

Had a high school senior year scoring average of 66.2. Joins a Georgia program that returns its starting five.

Jerry Ji, Illinois

Two-time Dutch U21 Champion (2016, 2017). Appeared in 2017 and 2018 European Tour KLM Open.

Jimmy Lee, Texas A&M

Coach JT Higgins thinks Lee has the ability to “make an immediate impact (this) season.”

Luke Kluver, Kansas

Made the cut at this summer’s Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

William Moll, Vanderbilt

Tied for medalist honors at the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur and earned Rolex Junior All-American first team honors in 2018.

William Mouw, Pepperdine

Enters the season after two wins in the Spring/Summer at the PING Heather Farr Classic in April and May’s Thunderbird International Junior.

David Puig, Arizona State

A top-50 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Puig will have his work cut out for him to contend on college golf’s deepest team.

Travis Vick, Texas

Will immediately join Texas’ already youthful starting five.

Alex Vogelsong, Auburn

Leads group of four incoming freshmen, joining a team loaded with upper-classmen talent.