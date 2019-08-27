Defending champion Jeff Wilson returns to U.S. Senior Amateur quarterfinals

Jeff Wilson, who on the 2018 U.S. Senior Amateur, is back in the quarterfinals after winning two matches at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, N.C.

Wilson knocked out both Louis Lee and Craig Steinberg to advance.

“I played a lot better today,” said Wilson, 56, who looking to be the first repeat champion in 39 years. “It’s never easy, but I felt in a little more in control of my game today, so I was very happy.”

U.S. SENIOR AMATEUR: Scores

Wilson’s next match is going to be against Brady Exber, 63, who knocked out 66-year-old Stewart Alexander.

Wednesday’s quarterfinal matches

7:30 a.m. – Roger Newsom vs. Paul Jett

7:45 a.m. – Rick Cloninger vs. Steve Harwell

8 a.m. – Bob Royak vs. Walter Todd

8:15 a.m. – Brady Exber vs. Jeff Wilson

Quarterfinal winners move on to the semifinals on Wednesday beginning at 12:45 p.m.