Tiger Woods reveals offseason surgery, hopes to start practicing again in a 'few weeks'

Tiger Woods has gone under the knife again.

In a Tuesday tweet, Woods revealed an offseason medical procedure he underwent shortly after his 2018-19 season came to an end at the BMW Championship.

Woods had what was described as an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee last week to ‘repair minor cartilage damage.’

“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” said Dr. Vern Cooley. “We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”

Cooley has operated on Woods’ left knee in the past, including in the days following the 2008 U.S Open victory to repair a torn ACL and a double stress fracture in his left tibia.

This is the first operation Woods has publicly revealed since his spinal fusion in 2017, from which he returned to win the 2018 Tour Championship and 2019 Masters.

Woods withdrew from his second-to-last event of the season after Round 1 of the Northern Trust but returned the following week for a T-37 finish at the BMW Championship. He also pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March for health reasons.

Woods has undergone at least eight back and knee surgeries throughout his career and dealt with a laundry list of injuries. He played just 12 events this season in order to help preserve his body after making 18 starts in 2018.

“I would like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team,” Woods said in the tweet. “I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.”

Woods is already committed to the inaugural Zozo Championship in Tokyo this fall, where he will also reportedly play a skins game with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

He is also expected to play and host his annual Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas the week before he’s set to captain the U.S. Presidents Cup team in Australia.