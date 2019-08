The last real rivalry in men’s golf was Nick Faldo and Greg Norman.

And you’d have to go back 40 years to find a rivalry (Jack Nicklaus v. Tom Watson) that fans actually felt passionate about.

This year, there’s now a debate about who should win the Player of the Year award: Brooks Koepka? Or Rory McIlory?

But that’s way less interesting that what those guys promise for the years ahead.

