Kentucky coach John Calipari plays 'greatest round of golf' with Barack Obama

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari went golfing over the weekend with former President Barack Obama and his fans couldn’t get enough.

Calipari — coach Cal — posted photos with Obama on the green Friday and wrote that the two played a round of golf and spent four hours talking in the golf cart at Farm Neck Golf Club at Martha’s Vineyard, a favorite spot for presidents to tee off and a longtime favorite of Obama’s.

“‪It was the greatest round of golf that you could ever play and all I can say is that he is a really serious golfer!” the Kentucky coach wrote on social media. “He played well!‬”

The post got around 25,000 reactions on Facebook with fans both elated and upset.

Later, Calipari posted that Robert Wolf, who worked with in the Obama administration on the Economic Recover Advisory Board, had set up the golf match.

Wolf tweeted a photo of himself and Calipari Saturday and wrote, “And can you believe this guy @UKCoachCalipari also sank the putt on 18 & happily took my money – ouch.”

The former president and the Kentucky coach go way back.

In 2010, Obama called Calipari to talk about the Kentucky Wildcats’ Hoops for Haiti fundraiser in which the team raised more than $1 million during a basketball tournament to donate to relief efforts after a 7 magnitude earthquake ravaged the country.

In 2012, after Kentucky won the national title, Calipari visited the White House and Obama.

Calipari has also met with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, President George Bush, President Bill Clinton, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Kelly Craft.

He told the Courier Journal in 2017 that when he has a chance to meet with presidents, he will.

“If I’ve got a chance to do it, I’m going to sit down with the president, whoever that president might be.”