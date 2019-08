It’s never too early to start thinking about postseason honors, especially with the 2019-20 college golf season upon us.

Leading Golfweek’s preseason Women’s First Team All-American list is Frida Kinhult, who led the nation and set a Florida State program record for single-season scoring at 70.66. That’s exceptional consistency and the expectations are even higher for her upcoming sophomore campaign.

Check out the rest of the preseason first team, as well as the second and third teams.